Georgia Department Of Transportation And We Are Teachers Launch Teen Video Contest To Combat Distracted Driving

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) , in collaboration with We Are Teachers , a leading national educational media organization, is launching a new statewide video contest to engage students in the fight against distracted driving.The Every Second Counts Video Contest invites Georgia residents between the ages 13–18 as of August 1, 2025 who are currently enrolled in public, private, or home school programs in Georgia to create short, impactful public service announcements (PSAs) emphasizing how even a few seconds of distraction behind the wheel can lead to dangerous or deadly consequences. The campaign empowers students to speak directly to their peers and community through creative storytelling and video production.“We know that young people can be some of the most powerful advocates for change,” said Russell R. McMurry, Georgia DOT Commissioner. “This contest gives them the tools and the platform to raise awareness and make a real difference in how their friends and families think about driving. We’re so pleased that Keep Georgia Safe has been embraced by teachers, students, and parents across the state and we’re excited to see the creativity of Georgia’s students in helping spread the word about the dangers of distracted driving.”Students are encouraged to submit their videos by June 8, 2025, through the official contest webpage To help students create strong entries, Georgia DOT and We Are Teachers have developed a Contest Toolkit, which includes:A tip sheet for crafting a compelling messageA blank storyboard to plan out ideasA fact sheet with distracted driving statisticsExciting prizes await the creators of the winning videos, which will not only be showcased on the Georgia DOT website but will also be utilized in future outreach initiatives.1st Place: $500 gift card2nd Place: $400 gift card3rd Place: $300 gift card5 Honorable Mentions: $250 gift card eachAdditionally, one lucky teacher will receive a $500 gift card just for sharing the program with their students.The contest is part of the broader Keep Georgia Safe program, which launched last year to bring road safety education to K–12 classrooms across Georgia. Through interactive games, lesson plans, virtual field trips, and printable resources, the program is helping build a culture of safety for the next generation.“This is a meaningful opportunity for students to get involved in something that directly impacts their lives,” said Hannah Hudson, editorial director at We Are Teachers. “We’re excited to see their creativity and passion shine through in the entries.”For more details and to access the full contest toolkit, visit: www.weareteachers.com/hub/every-second-counts-video-contest

