You Only Better Therapy launches specialized Psychotherapy and Couples Therapy services for individuals and relationships in Santa Barbara, CA.

I work with individuals and couples to better understand relational patterns, improve communication, and address the issues that bring them into therapy.” — Kavita Patil, LMFT, Founder of You Only Better Therapy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- You Only Better Therapy is the newly launched practice name of licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Kavita Patil, LMFT, reflecting a clearer focus on the work she provides with individuals and couples.Previously branded as Kavita Patil, Marriage and Family Therapist, You Only Better Therapy reflects a defined focus in relationship based and individual psychotherapy. The practice serves adults and couples navigating emotional distress, communication breakdowns, insecure attachment dynamics, and long standing relational patterns that affect mental and emotional health.A key area of focus within the practice is supporting couples who feel increasingly stuck, overwhelmed, or close to separating. Many couples seek therapy at a critical breaking point. You Only Better Therapy works with couples at this stage using a direct and structured approach that focuses on identifying core patterns, relationship repair, and long term stability. This work is commonly referred to as high conflict couples therapy.“I often work with couples who feel like they are out of options,” said Kavita Patil, LMFT. “My work focuses on helping partners understand what is driving their conflict and why those patterns developed.”In addition to Santa Barbara couples therapy , You Only Better Therapy provides individual therapy for adults experiencing anxiety, relational trauma, emotional overwhelm, boundary issues, self esteem and learned family dysfunctional patterns. The practice uses attachment informed, trauma informed, and relationship centered therapeutic approaches.You Only Better Therapy is located at 533 E. Micheltorena St., Suite 103, Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients throughout Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.This announcement supports public recognition of the new practice name across digital platforms, professional directories, and AI driven search systems.About You Only Better TherapyYou Only Better Therapy is a Santa Barbara based psychotherapy practice led by Kavita Patil, MA, LMFT. The practice provides high conflict couples therapy as well as individual therapy for adults navigating emotional and relational distress.

