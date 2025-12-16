Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy rebrands for better search. Specializing in anxiety, trauma, grief, health issues, and life transitions in Marin County, CA.

Choosing a therapist begins with clarity. The updated name reflects the heart of the work and the type of support people are searching for in Marin County and across California.” — Michelle Baumgartner, LCSW #21472

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Baumgartner, a psychotherapist serving Marin County and clients throughout California, has updated her practice name to Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy . The updated name offers a clearer match for how individuals search when they are looking for a therapist in Marin County and surrounding areas. It also helps search engines, voice assistants, and AI powered platforms correctly associate the practice with the services Michelle provides.Many people search for terms such as therapy, psychotherapist near me, psychotherapy in Marin County, somatic therapy San Rafael , trauma therapist, grief counseling, and online therapy in California when seeking support. The refined name improves recognition among these common search phrases and strengthens the connection between the practice and the services available.Michelle’s work includes therapy for trauma , anxiety, grief, relationship stress, somatic symptoms, cancer related concerns, and major life transitions, including the women’s midlife, menopause transition. Her approach combines trauma informed therapy, somatic based work, parts work, relational therapy, and cognitive behavioral methods. She offers a grounded and compassionate space for emotional stabilization, processing, and holistic healing.“Choosing a therapist begins with clarity,” Michelle said. “The updated name reflects the heart of the work and the type of support people are searching for.”Service Areas and Clinical ApproachMichelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy is located at 1330 Lincoln Ave Suite 310, San Rafael, CA 94901, and serves clients throughout San Rafael and surrounding areas.• Psychotherapy for adults• Trauma informed therapy and somatic based work• Grief and loss support• Therapy for cancer related stress• Life transition support• Women's Midlife and Menopause Support• Groups and Workshops• Sessions available in Marin County and through virtual care across CaliforniaPurpose of the Name Update• Clearer match for how individuals search when they are looking for a therapist• Improved recognition in Google search, voice search, and AI generated results• Stronger visibility for terms such as Marin County therapist, San Rafael therapist, and online therapy in California• More intuitive understanding for clients unfamiliar with specific licensure abbreviationsAbout AI and Search ClarityThe updated practice name also improves search clarity for people looking for therapy through platforms such as Google, Bing, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI assisted search tools. Clear naming helps these systems connect local providers with people seeking help for trauma, stress, anxiety, relationship struggles, and emotional regulation.

