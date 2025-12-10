SCAN Health Plan and Cedars-Sinai Expand Access for SoCal Older Adults

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, and Cedars-Sinai , a nationally recognized nonprofit academic health system, today announced an expanded partnership* designed to strengthen access to high-quality, coordinated care for older adults across Southern California, effective Jan. 1.“At SCAN, our goal is to ensure that SCAN members have stable access to quality, compassionate healthcare options,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “By expanding our partnership with Cedars-Sinai, we’re expanding access to one of California’s most respected nonprofit health systems and broadening the options available to our older adults throughout the region.”With this expanded partnership, SCAN members in Los Angeles County who are enrolled in the following SCAN Health Plan options will have access to Cedars-Sinai hospitals and participating Cedars-Sinai physicians:• SCAN Classic (HMO)• SCAN Connections (D-SNP)• SCAN Connections at Home (D-SNP)• SCAN MyChoice (HMO)• SCAN Prime (HMO)Cedars-Sinai also will continue to participate in the SCAN Inspired (HMO) network designed by women, for women, through 2026.Cedars-Sinai is a national leader in research and clinical care for older adults. It is home to the Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center in Los Angeles, which supports aging-focused clinical trials, as well as the Center for Translational Geroscience, which studies conditions that accelerate aging and tests interventions that may slow the aging process. Cedars-Sinai has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for specialty care focused on aging in the areas of geriatrics, diabetes and endocrinology, neurology and orthopedics.“Cedars-Sinai is committed to providing older adults with the high-quality care they need and deserve,” said Peter L. Slavin, MD, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System and the David and Meredith Kaplan Presidential Chair. “We are pleased that our expanded partnership with SCAN will allow more patients to benefit from our nationally rated programs designed to meet the needs of older adults.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the healthcare options available to older adults in Southern California. By expanding access to Cedars-Sinai hospitals, physicians, and specialty care, SCAN is helping more patients receive coordinated, personalized care through trusted nonprofit providers. Together, SCAN and Cedars-Sinai are building on a longstanding collaboration to make it easier for older adults to stay healthy and independent.* Other health systems are available in SCAN Health Plan’s networkAbout SCAN GroupSCAN Group is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving care and quality of life for older adults and society’s most vulnerable populations. Over the past several years, SCAN has experienced significant growth and diversification, evolving from a regional nonprofit into a national organization serving more than 310,000 members across five states. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans, now operates in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and in 2026, Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides critical support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has expanded its care delivery footprint with the launch of three mission-aligned medical groups: Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health and myPlace Health, each focused on meeting the needs of vulnerable populations. SCAN also acquired The Residentialist Group, now HomeBase Medical, to strengthen chronic disease and palliative care services delivered in the home. Together, these affiliates serve tens of thousands of older adults with comprehensive, community-based care. For more information, visit www.thescangroup.org or www.scanhealthplan.com

