SCAN CEO Dr. Sachin Jain Named to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for Third Consecutive Year

National recognition underscores SCAN’s transformation into one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans, are proud to announce that Sachin H. Jain, MD, MBA, has been named to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list for the third year in a row, ranking 59th.The annual list recognizes leaders whose work is transforming the industry and shaping the future of the healthcare industry. Dr. Jain previously appeared on the list in 2018 (No.36), 2023 (No.66) and 2024 (No.46).Since joining SCAN in 2020, Dr. Jain has led a comprehensive transformation that has repositioned SCAN from a regional nonprofit into a national Medicare Advantage payer operating in five states and serving more than 310,000 members, to date. SCAN has also achieved historic growth, more than doubling its revenue to $5.5 billion over the last year.“Sachin’s leadership has propelled SCAN forward while staying true to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Benjamin K. Chu, MD, MPH, MACP, SCAN’s board chair. “This recognition reflects not only his national impact, but also how profoundly he has strengthened SCAN for the members and communities we serve.”Under Dr. Jain’s leadership, SCAN has maintained 4-STAR ratings or higher in California for 13 consecutive years. In Arizona and Nevada, SCAN achieved 4-STAR ratings or higher within three years of those contracts becoming eligible for star ratings.In 2025, the organization expanded into New Mexico and Texas, further advancing SCAN’s mission of offering a nonprofit Medicare Advantage option in regions historically dominated by for-profit plans.He has also accelerated innovation across the organization and industry, launching the bold “ Health Insurance is Broken ” campaign to confront systemic barriers in U.S. healthcare and advance SCAN’s advocacy for more transparent, mission driven, nonprofit healthcare.In addition, SCAN expanded Healthcare in Action, the company’s street-based medical group serving individuals experiencing homelessness. Today, Healthcare in Action is California’s largest street-medicine provider, delivering medical, behavioral and social care to more than 8,000 unhoused individuals and demonstrating reductions in emergency department use and improvements in housing placement among its patient population.Internally, Dr. Jain strengthened organizational culture through the “Ways of Working” framework that outlines key characteristics for SCAN leaders, an enterprise-wide AI adoption strategy, and a renewed focus on transparency and accountability. These efforts contributed to 93% employee scores in “Great Place to Work” and “I can be myself” metrics in 2025.Dr. Jain remains one of the few Medicare Advantage leaders invited to testify before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, advancing proposals such as multi-year Medicare Advantage enrollment, equitable STAR ratings, and greater transparency in plan performance. His thought leadership through Forbes, national convenings, and legal advocacy continues to shape industry standards and policy.“This recognition from Modern Healthcare is deeply meaningful,” said Dr. Jain. “SCAN’s extraordinary growth—expanding into new states, doubling revenue, and bringing nonprofit Medicare Advantage options to more older adults—is a testament to the teams who refuse to accept that ‘health insurance is broken’ is inevitable. Their passion and commitment to our mission shows what a nonprofit, mission-driven model can achieve. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and even more energized for the work ahead.”The complete ranking can be found in the December issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.*4.0-Star Rating or higher applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2026 except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connections at Home (D-SNP), SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans.Other medical groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving care and quality of life for older adults and society’s most vulnerable populations. Over the past several years, SCAN has experienced significant growth and diversification, evolving from a regional nonprofit into a national organization serving more than 310,000 members across five states. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans, now operates in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and in 2026, Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides critical support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has expanded its care delivery footprint with the launch of three mission-aligned medical groups: Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health and myPlace Health, each focused on meeting the needs of vulnerable populations. SCAN also acquired The Residentialist Group, now HomeBase Medical, to strengthen chronic disease and palliative care services delivered in the home. Together, these affiliates serve tens of thousands of older adults with comprehensive, community-based care. For more information, visit www.thescangroup.org or www.scanhealthplan.com

