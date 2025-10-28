SCAN Health Plan and Costco Team Up to Launch 'SCAN Health Day' at Select Costco Stores

A Partnership that Provides Consumers with a Simple, Convenient Way to Explore Medicare Advantage Benefits and Wellness Resources Close to Home

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans, announced today that it has teamed up with Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) (Nasdaq: COST) to host “SCAN Health Day” at select Costco locations.Through this collaboration, SCAN and Costco will host in-store educational events* on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 50 select Costco locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Washington.The events will give attendees the opportunity to:• Receive information about resources at Costco to support healthy living and preventative health services.• Learn more about Medicare Advantage.• Meet with knowledgeable Medicare Advantage representatives.“Costco has a long history of partnering with SCAN as a preferred network pharmacy and is proud to expand that partnership by collaborating to deliver SCAN Health Day to older adults” said Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President, Costco Pharmacy.SCAN Health Day, a key initiative of SCAN and Costco’s ongoing partnership, brings Medicare Advantage and wellness education directly into local communities. By teaming up with Costco, one of the nation’s leading retailers, SCAN is expanding access to trusted healthcare information and creating opportunities for older adults to engage with Medicare experts in convenient, familiar settings.“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Costco and bring information and education directly to Costco shoppers, right where they already feel comfortable and at home,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Just like Costco, we are committed to delivering high-value, quality products and services at affordable costs. Together, through these events, we are making it easier for older adults to access trusted information and connect with resources that support their health and independence.”For more information on SCAN Health Day and event locations, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com/lpg/Costco For accommodations of persons with special needs at events, please call 1-877-452-5898 (TTY: 1-888-SCAN-TTY) for assistance.*These in-store events are intended solely for educational purposes. No information regarding SCAN benefits will be provided, discussed, or promoted during these events.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Other pharmacies are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com Y0057_SCAN_22259_2026_M 10272025

