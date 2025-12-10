Empowering Arab Youth to Shape the Region’s Digital Future Through Game Development

AGF and HP sign a new MoU to expand future-skills programs across Innovation Hubs, bringing Gaming Garage and HP LIFE to equip youth for the region’s digital, creative economy.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and HP have teamed up to strengthen the region’s digital learning ecosystem and equip young Arabs with the skills to lead in the fast-growing creative economy. Through the collaboration, HP Gaming Garage, a skills-building initiative, and HP LIFE, a free platform offering business and IT courses, will be integrated into AGF’s Innovation Hubs, creating immersive learning spaces where technology and creativity merge to prepare youth for the future of work.The initiative builds on the success of the UNDP–Al Ghurair Game Development Bootcamp, showing how public, private, and philanthropic collaboration can advance regional goals for innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth employability.“This partnership bridges education and the real economy, ensuring young people are shaping industries and not just learning skills,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF. “By linking creativity, technology, and purpose, we are unlocking human capability as the region’s greatest asset and building the foundation for a more resilient, knowledge-driven future.”The partnership’s progress was highlighted during the recent graduation of the first cohort of the UNDP–Al Ghurair Game Development Bootcamp, where learners, nearly 80% of them Emirati and 75% women, developed original games inspired by culture, sustainability, and education. Several graduates have already secured roles or internships in the gaming industry, reflecting the program’s real-world impact and growing relevance to the UAE’s digital economy.“As the first female Emirati to complete my K–12 education in game design and esports, I wanted to deepen my skills in this field,” said Aliya. “This program helped me understand what it takes to become a game developer and turn my passion into something real.”Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head - Education Business and Strategy at HP, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, stating: “Gaming is more than entertainment - it’s a gateway to creativity, collaboration, and careers. Through this partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, we’re equipping Arab youth with the tools to not just play games, but to build them. Together, we’re unlocking pathways into one of the world’s fastest-growing industries and helping shape the future of digital innovation in the region.”The signing of the partnership took place at Dubai Program for Gaming DP33, part of the Dubai Future Foundation, which continues to play a pivotal role in building the UAE’s gaming ecosystem through mentorship and access to industry expertise. Together, AGF, HP, and UNDP are helping shape a new generation of Arab innovators who can contribute to the region’s growing creative and digital economies.Notes to EditorsAbout the Abdulla Al Ghurair FoundationEstablished in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 400,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and oppo

