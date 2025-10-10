Khalifa University and Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation Launch Online Specialization on Coursera to Build Future Skills

Khalifa University

New Strategic Partnership Expands Access to Health, Safety, and Sustainability Education, Supporting UAE’s Knowledge Economy and Future Job Readiness

Education that prepares youth and professionals for the jobs of tomorrow is central to the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic growth.” — Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), today announced the launch of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Specialization on Coursera, expanding access to skills critical for the region’s knowledge economy.Developed in collaboration with Khalifa University’s Department of Management Science and Engineering, the specialization includes three introductory courses covering Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) engineering, risk management, industrial safety, and environmental sustainability The program is designed to equip learners across the region and beyond with future-ready skills, while also serving as a pathway to Khalifa University’s new Master of Engineering program in Health, Safety and Environmental Engineering, which will be offered fully online from Fall 2025.The initiative builds on Khalifa University’s role in the University Consortium for Quality Online Learning (UCQOL), a joint effort with AGF, the UAE Ministry of Education, and nine partner institutions to improve the quality and reach of digital education.Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “Through the launch of this specialization on Coursera, Khalifa University reinforces its leadership in advancing the UAE’s knowledge economy by addressing critical areas of health, safety, and sustainability. Our faculty are extending their expertise beyond the classroom to a global audience, ensuring that learners across the region and internationally can access skills that are directly relevant to future industries. This initiative not only supports national priorities for human capital development but also strengthens Khalifa University’s role as a driver of innovation in digital education.”Dr. Ali Al Mansoori, Associate Provost for Education, Khalifa University, said: “The specialization courses represent our commitment to expand the reach and accessibility of our programs to more students across the world. These courses also help encourage those learning on the Coursera platform to seriously consider joining Khalifa University’s Master of Engineering program in Health, Safety and Environmental Engineering (MEng in HSE Engineering) that is now available online. We believe through the online platform interested learners can acquire fresh skills or upgrade their existing skills to remain relevant to their industries.”Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, said: “Education that prepares youth and professionals for the jobs of tomorrow is central to the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic growth. Through this partnership with Khalifa University, we are not only expanding access to world-class learning but also building the systems that connect education to labor market needs. By making specialized courses accessible online, we are helping learners across the region gain the skills that drive safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in the knowledge economy.”The specialization is led by Dr. Saed Amer and is available to professionals and global learners on Coursera. It follows Khalifa University’s earlier success in launching the ‘Arabic for Beginners’ specialization, reinforcing its role as the first Coursera content partner in the UAE to offer globally accessible education in areas critical to workforce development.About Khalifa University of Science and TechnologyKhalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health sciences. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/ About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), established in 2015, is the largest privately funded philanthropic organization focused on education in the Arab region. It supports Emirati and Arab youth through high-impact programs and strategic partnerships that build future-ready skills. To date, AGF and the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund—administered by AGF—have reached over 354,000 young people.For more information, please contact: pr@alghurairfoundation.org

