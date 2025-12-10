Scalise: House GOP Working to Cut Costs, Lower Premiums

On lowering costs after Bidenflation:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) to discuss House Republicans’ work to lower prices, boost the economy, lower health care premiums, and provide families with more options for health care.

“We're going to continue, as President Trump is this week, to focus on affordability and lowering costs. You saw President Trump go to Pennsylvania yesterday to talk about a number of the things he's been working on in his administration and working with Congress to lower costs for families. But it's important to remind people what he inherited and what was going on in this country under the Biden Administration for four years, when you saw prices skyrocketing, energy costs skyrocketing, interest rates skyrocketing. And Democrats in Congress never cared about any of that. They let it happen. They looked the other way over and over again. An open, porous Southern border that President Trump not only said he would fix as a candidate but now has fixed as President of the United States. When he talks about the things that he's doing to lower inflation, we're finally seeing some relief, but we're going to continue working to lower costs for families. It's something that is not only important to President Trump; it's important to this House majority.”

On House Republicans’ plans to lower premiums and provide more options:

“Our committees have been working on very serious proposals, all focused on lowering costs for 100% of American families. While Democrats talk about less than 10% of the American people, we have been talking about what we can do to lower health premiums for 100% of American families, while also giving options to people who are trapped in Unaffordable Care Act plans, where Democrats want to keep them trapped. We want to give them options. And so, we've been working and meeting with different caucuses within our conference. For weeks, the committee chairs have been talking about the very specific bills. We've been meeting and getting ideas from a lot of our members who have great, passionate ideas on health care: the Doctors Caucus, doctors who practiced medicine in the private sector, and then they came to Congress. They still have great ideas about how to restore the doctor-patient relationship that Obamacare broke. So many things about health care that the Affordable Care Act just destroyed, starting with the title of the bill. Nothing is affordable about the Affordable Care Act, and Republicans want to fix that.

“So what we did today in our conference, just a little while ago, was have a really productive discussion about all those ideas that the committees have been working on, not just ideas, actual bills. And we are now focused on bringing a number of those bills to the floor next week that we have consensus on. There are still some areas that we don't have full agreement upon, and we're going to keep working on those. We've committed to work on those early into the next year, but starting next week, voting in the House on bills that will focus on lowering premiums for 100% of Americans.

“Let's see where Democrats stand when it's not just giving money to insurance companies and propping up failed Obamacare plans, but actually helping 100% of Americans have better choices and lower health care premiums. So, we're going to continue bringing bills to the floor that work on fixing problems that Democrats have created and delivering on the promises we made to the American people.”

