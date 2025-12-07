Committee Cliff Notes: Week of December 8, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Wednesday, December 10, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."

On Thursday, December 11, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "CFTC Reauthorization: Stakeholder Perspectives."

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

Financial Services

On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Building a Talent Marketplace: How LERs Empower Workers and Expand Opportunity."On Friday, December 12, the Committee on Energy & Commerce will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."

On Wednesday, December 10, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "From Principles to Policy: Enabling 21st Century AI Innovation in Financial Services."

On Thursday, December 11, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearingcalled "Right-Sizing the U.S. Bank Capital Framework: A Return to Tailoring, Economic Growth, and Competitiveness."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, December 10, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Understanding Judea and Samaria: Historical, Strategic, and Political Dynamics in U.S.–Israel Relations.”

On Wednesday, December 10, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “The U.S. India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

On Thursday, December 11, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing titled, “Member Day.”

On Thursday, December 11, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Stopping the Bloodshed: U.S. Response to Crimes Against Humanity in Sudan.”

Homeland Security

House Administration

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

On Thursday, December 11, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing titled, “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland.”On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Elections will hold a hearing titled, “Examining Potential Updates to the NVRA.”On Thursday, December 11, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing titled, “FY 2026 Department of Defense Proposal for Cover Enhancement Authority.”On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Oversight and the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a joint hearing called "Fighting Obamacare Subsidy Fraud: Is the Administrative Procedure Act Working as Intended?"

On Thursday, December 11, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearingcalled "Oversight of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Abuse of the Equal Access to Justice Act by Environmental NGOs.”

On Thursday, December 11, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled "Modernizing the Implementation of 638 Contracting at the Indian Health Service."

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services will hold a joint hearing titled, "Lowering the Cost of Healthcare: Technology’s Role in Driving Affordability."

On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing titled, "Using Modern Tools to Counter Human Trafficking."

Rules

On Tuesday, December 9, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 3638, the Electric Supply Chain Act (Latta)

H.R. 3628, the State Planning for Reliability & Affordability Act (Evans)

H.R. 3383, the Increasing Investor Opportunities Act [INVEST Act] (Wagner)

H.R. 3668, the Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act (Hudson)

H.R. 3898, the PERMIT Act (Collins)

S. 1071, To require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to disinter the remains of Fernando V. Cota from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas, and for other purposes. [National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026]

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on China

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, December 10, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "The Genesis Mission: Prioritizing American Science and Technology Leadership."On Thursday, December 11, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "Trojan Horse: China's Auto Threat to America."On Wednesday, December 10, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "From Service to Startup: Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs."

On Thursday, December 11, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management will hold a hearing titled “Cutting Costs, Adding Value: The Future of Federal Property.”

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, December 10, the Subcommittee on Health will hold an oversight hearingtitled, “Putting Families First: Strengthening CHAMPVA for Survivors and Dependents.”



###