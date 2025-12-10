The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

House Republicans are implementing President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda, restoring our fighting force to greatness, deterring our adversaries, and ensuring our national security. The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 codifies all or parts of 15 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and over 30 legislative provisions requested by the Administration.

This FY26 NDAA specifically focuses on reforming our broken acquisition system. Our current system is slow, inefficient, and doesn’t meet the needs of our warfighters – threatening our security and keeping us stuck in the past. The FY26 NDAA includes many of the critical reforms proposed in the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery (SPEED) Act including by reducing burdensome red tape to streamline the delivery and development of new capabilities that our warfighters desperately need. It establishes the BOOST program to align promising technologies with operational needs, removes regulatory burdens, and speeds up the requirements process for defense acquisition.



The legislation also prioritizes improvements to our servicemembers’ quality of life. To ensure our warfighters are supported, the legislation includes a 3.8 percent pay raise for all servicemembers, widens access to health care and childcare, and improves servicemember housing.



Additionally, the bill works to counter adversaries such as China and enhance U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen nuclear deterrence and missile defense, and fund Trump priorities such as the Golden Dome, F-47, autonomous systems, and new warships. The bill also fully funds the deployment of troops to the border and authorizes over $1 billion to combat drug traffickers.

While investing in innovation and streamlining development to ensure our fighting force remains the strongest in the world, the FY26 NDAA also cuts woke programs to keep our Armed Forces focused on their core mission: keeping our nation safe. Our legislation cuts DEI programs, restores meritocracy, and ends ‘Green New Scam’ initiatives, and saves taxpayers nearly $20 billion.

As threats to our national security grow more complex, we must make certain our fighting force is ready to meet the challenge, and that means delivering the capabilities our warfighters need when they need them. This legislation does just that.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers' legislation, H. Amdt. to S. 1071, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, strengthens our national defense and the lethality of our fighting force by reforming defense acquisition, improving servicemember quality of life, investing in top defense priorities such as the Golden Dome, securing our border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, supporting our allies, and cutting wasteful spending and radical Left initiatives from our military.

House Republicans are committed to implementing President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and ensuring our fighting force is capable and ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.



Electricity demand in the United States is increasing rapidly due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the data centers that power it, domestic manufacturing, and electrification of sectors across the economy. North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) projects peak demand will grow by 151 GW by 2034.

However, while demand has been rising, so have premature retirements of crucial baseload power plants due to Democrats’ overly burdensome federal environmental regulations and energy policies implemented over the last several years. NERC reports that around 115 GW of thermal generation has announced to retire by 2034, reducing our electricity generating capabilities at a time when we need it most and further threatening our nation’s supply of reliable energy.

Many Democrat-led states have pushed for wind or solar energy by imposing “green” standards that shut down baseload power plants, despite wind and solar lacking the reliability, consistency, voltage, and frequency support needed to keep the lights on when we need it most. A recent Department of Energy report found that our projected demands for electricity, when paired with the projected retirements of baseload generating units, could potentially increase the threat of power outages by 100 times by 2030.

A lack of energy and energy reliability leads to higher costs for American households. Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to make sure states are planning electric generation facilities in a way that increases reliability and affordability of energy for hardworking Americans.

Rep. Gabe Evans' legislation, H.R. 3628, the State Planning for Reliability & Affordability Act, amends the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 to create a new federal standard for state regulatory authorities to consider requirements for utilities to have reliable and sufficient generation from dispatchable energy sources as part of their resource plans over a 10-year period.

House Republicans will always fight to ensure American energy security and reliability and to keep the power on in American homes.

