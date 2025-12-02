iVALT & BastionX.io Partner for Industry’s First 1-Click Real-Time 5-Factor Identity Verification for customer Support.

Real-Time 5-Factor Identity Verification Now Integrated Into BastionX.io iVALT® Logo

The partnership provides instant, secure, 1-click identity verification to helpdesk and customer-support teams, reducing fraud & accelerating issue resolution.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVALT , a leader in real-time identity assurance using mobile biometrics, PKI and context today announced a new partnership with BastionX.io , a next-generation customer support and automation platform. Together, the companies will integrate iVALT’s OnDemand ID ™, enabling instant, secure, and passwordless identity verification for helpdesk agents, customer-support teams, and automated AI support channels.As customer-support organizations face increasing fraud attempts, social-engineering attacks, and account-takeover risks, verifying the true identity of a caller or chat participant immediately has become one of the industry’s biggest challenges. Traditional methods-knowledge-based questions, passwords, PINs, and one-time codes-are slow, insecure, and easily compromised. iVALT and BastionX provide a simple 1-click definitive identity, not currently provided by anyone in the market.The integration of OnDemand ID within BastionX.io’s support workflows brings a major security and operational leap forward. With a single tap on their mobile device, users can confirm their identity biometrically and cryptographically, allowing support teams to trust who they are interacting with in real time.Key Benefits of Integration● Real-time identity verification is available for all support interactions, including phone, chat, portal, and AI agents.● Passwords, OTPs, and security questions are removed, providing a frictionless user experience.● Eliminates the risk of social engineering by requiring agents to verify their identities in real-time before proceeding to share sensitive information..● AI-ready identity layer, allowing BastionX.io AI agents to make confident judgments based on authenticated endpoints and individuals.● Rapid onboarding requires no changes to existing client workflows.Executive QuotesBaldev Krishan, Ph.D., CEO of iVALT, said:“Support organizations want to move fast, but they also need to trust the identity of the person on the other end. OnDemand ID gives BastionX.io the ability to validate identity instantly-creating a secure foundation for both human and AI-powered support interactions.”Rashid Ahmed, CEO of BastionX.io , added:“Our mission is to create the safest, most efficient support experience possible. By embedding iVALT’s OnDemand ID, we’re enabling our customers to protect their users from fraud in 1-click while streamlining every support workflow. Real-time, five-factor PKI-based identity is now a core part of the next generation of intelligent support.”About iVALT , Inc.iVALT provides real-time unassailable identity for people and endpoints. With 5-factors, including 1-click mobile biometrics identity and simultaneous PKI mobile identity, along with GPS location and time , iVALT verifies identity and context instantly across enterprise, financial, healthcare, and government environments. Its patented OnDemand ID™technology integrates seamlessly with all existing authentication, access management, and security systems to deliver trusted human, AI agent and IOT identities for all use cases.About BastionX.ioBastionX.io is a modern helpdesk and support automation platform designed for security-conscious organizations. The platform combines human support, AI-powered automation, and secure workflows to provide fast, reliable, and identity-aware customer service.Media ContactiVALT.comEmail: info@ivalt.comPhone: 1-510-304-6830BastionX.ioEmail: rashid@bastionx.ioPhone: 1-516-315-0003

One Click to Zero Trust Security | iVALT’s 5-Factor Authentication

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.