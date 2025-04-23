"Introducing DocuID™ by iVALT: Total Control Over Who Sees Your Docs "

iVALT Revolutionizes Document Security with Launch of DocuID™, a Mobile-Centric Access Control Solution

DocuID empowers owners with seamless, one‑click control over document access, ensuring only authorized users can view sensitive files—even if forwarded, documents remain protected.” — Baldev Krishan Ph.D., President & CEO of iVALT

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVALT , an innovator in identity verification and security solutions, today announced the launch of DocuID , a groundbreaking document protection service that empowers document owners with unprecedented control over access to their critical information. DocuID utilizes a unique 1-click mobile-centric approach, embedding authorized user credentials directly into encrypted documents and leveraging iVALT’s advanced 5+ factor identity verification system to grant access, ensuring that only approved users can open and read the document. In addition, any document secured by DocuID cannot be opened if forwarded to an unapproved user.In today's digital landscape, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive documents is paramount. Traditional security measures often fall short, leaving valuable information vulnerable to unauthorized access. DocuID addresses this critical need by offering a revolutionary solution that combines robust encryption with granular access control, all managed seamlessly through a user’s mobile device.“We are thrilled to introduce DocuID, a game-changer in document security,” said Baldev Krishan Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of iVALT. “DocuID puts the power back in the hands of document owners, allowing them to define exactly who can access their sensitive information and under what conditions. Our mobile-first design and next generation multi-factor identity verification (up to 25 AI-selected factors) provide a very high level of security and convenience.”DocuID leverages iVALT’s unassailable identity verification including biometrics, registered device ID, GPS geofencing, approved access time windows, as well as a wide variety of customizable dynamic variables that are only relevant to the ID owner. iVALT can be integrated easily through Open APIs and standard protocols into any IAM platform or application requiring real-time identity verification. Real-time identity can also be demanded and proven via iVALT’s mobile app to stop social engineering and AI-deepfake attacks.About iVALT:iVALT is a leading innovator in identity verification and security solutions, dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower individuals and organizations to protect their digital assets and information. With a focus on mobile-centric, multi-factor identity verification, iVALT is committed to providing secure, easily deployed, and user-friendly solutions for the quickly evolving digital landscape for nearly any use case.

