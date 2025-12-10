USDA Approves Gov. Henry McMaster's Waiver to Exclude Candy, Unhealthy Drinks from SNAP Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today approved Governor Henry McMaster's waiver to exclude the purchase of candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, and sweetened beverages from the list of eligible foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

"Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Rollins for approving our light-touch, common-sense approach to strengthen the SNAP program by promoting healthier outcomes for South Carolinians," said Governor Henry McMaster. “By encouraging families to purchase healthy, nutritious food – and not junk food – we ensure federal taxpayer dollars are used to their maximum benefit and keep South Carolina at the forefront of the effort to Make America Healthy Again.”

Governor McMaster announced his intent to pursue the waiver in August and issued an executive order in September directing the South Carolina Department of Social Services to submit the waiver.

“President Trump has made it clear: we are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition. Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “America’s governors are answering that call with courage and innovation, offering solutions that honor the generosity of the taxpayer while helping families live longer, healthier lives. With these new waivers, we are empowering states to lead, protecting our children from the dangers of highly-processed foods, and moving one step closer to the President’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina has one of the highest adult obesity rates in the United States, with approximately 36% of adults in the state classified as obese. In addition, a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that 38% of children in South Carolina between the ages of 10 and 17 were considered obese.

The waiver aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to improve health outcomes across the country. South Carolina is now among a growing number of states that have secured USDA approval for similar waivers.

According to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, SNAP enrollees consume significantly more sugary drinks than nonrecipients, with children enrolled in SNAP consuming 43% more than children not enrolled in SNAP with similar incomes.

A copy of the submitted waiver is available here.