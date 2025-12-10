Mitch Fuller Joins Tide Craft Boats as VP of Production & Technical Director, Raising the Bar for Quality & Performance

Tide Craft Boats welcomes Mitch Fuller as VP of Production & Technical Director adding elite motorsports experience to elevate quality, reliability & innovation

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce the addition of Mitch Fuller as its new Vice President of Production & Technical Director. Mitch brings a lifetime of automotive craftsmanship and world-class motorsports experience to Tide Craft’s rapidly growing team, further strengthening the company’s commitment to high-performance engineering, reliability, and premium build quality.Mitch’s expertise was forged early, growing up in a three-generation family automotive repair business where he learned what true craftsmanship, accountability, and customer trust look like. That foundation led him to an elite career in professional motorsports, competing in GT3 and GT4 programs around the world. Over the years, Mitch has served as a multi-time championship car chief, lead mechanic, and over-the-wall tire changer, building fast, reliable, competition-ready machines under intense pressure.In his new position, Mitch will work closely with Brandon Larson, President & Director of Product Development, to elevate Tide Craft’s production capabilities, refine technical processes, and implement the performance-driven methodology he’s known for. His role will oversee rigging, assembly quality, workflow efficiency, and technical innovation across the entire product line.Mitch shared the following statement:“I’m proud to join Tide Craft Boats and bring a lifetime in the automotive world to the team. I grew up in a three-generation family automotive repair business, learning early what real craftsmanship, accountability, and customer trust look like. That foundation carried me into professional motorsports, where I’ve served as a multi-time championship car chief, lead mechanic, and over-the-wall tire changer in GT3 and GT4 programs around the world. I’ve spent my entire career building fast, reliable, competition-ready machines under pressure. That same mindset is what I’m bringing to Tide Craft: precision, problem-solving, and a commitment to delivering work you can depend on.”Brandon Larson praised the addition, stating:“Mitch brings an entirely new level of expertise to our team. His motorsports background, attention to detail, and ability to perform under pressure align perfectly with our mission to produce high-performance, luxury RIBs and tenders. Our customers expect the highest level of reliability and craftsmanship, and Mitch will play a major role in raising that bar even higher.”As Tide Craft Boats continues expanding its production facility, product lineup, and internal capabilities, the addition of Mitch as Vice President of Production & Technical Director marks a major milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

