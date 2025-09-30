Tide Craft Boats Heading to the Seattle Boat Show January 31 – February 7, 2026

Tide Craft Boats is coming to the Seattle Boat Show

Catch Tide Craft Boats live in Seattle — premium RIBs, custom builds, and our latest models on display January 31 to February 7.

Seattle’s boating culture is legendary, it's where we started boating and we’re thrilled to bring Tide Craft Boats to the Northwest” — Brandon Larson- Co Founder and Head of Product Developement

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is excited to announce its attendance at the Seattle Boat Show, running January 31 through February 7, 2026, at Lumen Field Event Center and Bell Harbor Marina.As one of the fastest-growing names in luxury rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), Tide Craft will showcase its sleek, rigid inflatable boat lineup — built to blend everyday functionality with high-end finishes and direct-to-consumer pricing.“Seattle’s boating culture is legendary, it's where we started boating and we’re thrilled to bring Tide Craft Boats to the Northwest,” said Brandon Larson, Co-Founder of Tide Craft Boats. “Whether you're looking for a stylish yacht tender or a capable lake and coastal cruiser, we have a model that fits.”Tide Craft representatives will be available throughout the show to answer questions, walk through features, and discuss custom build options. Demo boats on display may include:Beaverm 10 or San Juan 11- showcasing our lightweight tenders packed with standard features Catalina 13 – Our popular family-sized tender with upgraded finishesWe will be featuring custom buildout options designed for boaters who want more than off-the-shelf and a truley unique boating experience.Attendees will also be among the first to preview our new Shadow-CasterLED lighting integration, now standard on all models — with full light control systems on larger center consoles.Visit Tide Craft Boats at the Seattle Boat Show from Jan 31 to Feb 7, 2026.To learn more before the show or schedule a time to meet, visit www.tidecraftboats.com Learn more about the Seattle Boat Show and get your tickets here

