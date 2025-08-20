Tide Craft Boats Becomes OEM with Shadow-Caster® LED Lighting to Elevate On-Water Experiences

Tide Craft expands features by integrating Shadow-Caster® LEDs and lighting control technology into both small and large models.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats, a direct-to-consumer manufacturer of luxury rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), is proud to announce it has joined Shadow-CasterLED Lighting as an official OEM partner. The integration adds premium underwater LEDs across the full Tide Craft lineup, with sophisticated lighting controls reserved for larger models.As an OEM partner, Tide Craft will factory-install Shadow-Caster’s industry-leading marine lighting, giving customers a seamless, high-end experience right out of the box."We’re thrilled to be part of the Shadow-Caster OEM family," said Brandon Larson, Head of Product Development and Co-Founder of Tide Craft Boats. "Lighting is more than just an accessory — it defines the experience on the water. With Shadow-Caster, our boats offer unmatched atmosphere, customization, and style for every type of boater."The integration includes: Underwater LED Lighting – Brilliant, durable illumination that makes every Tide Craft boat stand out day or night.Shadow-Caster Light Controllers – Intuitive, customizable systems that allow boaters to set the perfect mood with color and effects.By becoming an OEM partner with Shadow-Caster, Tide Craft reinforces its commitment to combining luxury finishes, modern technology, and big-water performance into every boat it builds.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and available models, visit www.tidecraftboats.com For more informatin about Shadow Caster LED Lighting visit, https://www.shadow-caster.com/

