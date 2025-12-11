Rockit™ Apples & Grindstone Compound Continued Partnership

Continued partnership for the upcoming 2026 season. Rockit™ apples fuel Grindstone riders, keeping them healthy and ready to ride.

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great performance starts with great fuel.Rockit™ is proud to continue its partnership with Grindstone Compound for the upcoming 2026 season. Grindstone Compound has created a top-of-the-line motocross training facility, and Rockit™ apples fuel their riders, keeping them healthy and ready to ride. This natural collaboration celebrates boldness, bravery, and the pursuit of excellence.Grindstone Compound boasts world-class facilities and elite coaching for motocross athletes determined to elevate their race. The program combines expert training, track access, fitness, and nutrition — helping riders at every level perform at their best. To keep up with the demands of their training, athletes rely on wholesome, energy-packed foods — and Rockit™ apples are the perfect grab-and-go choice. The owner of Grindstone, Cari Schehr, shared, “We’re honored to have Rockit™ apples supporting the Training Facility and our race teams for a second year. The values we instill in our riders—nutrition, balance, and consistent healthy habits—align perfectly with the clean, natural energy Rockit provides. Rockit™ apples have become a staple in our program, helping our athletes start their day right and refuel after training. We’re excited to continue this partnership for another successful year.” The Grindstone crew will be in events all throughout the west in January and February of 2026. Find their schedule here to watch the action.Not only does Grindstone Compound work with professional motocross athletes, but it has also expanded its reach to amateur riders looking to raise their game. This environment has created a vital on-ramp for developing talent and ensures a strong pipeline of motivated competitors for the future. Rockit™’s involvement adds a valuable layer of nutritional awareness and community support to that mission.This ongoing partnership underscores Rockit™ apples’ commitment to supporting active lifestyles and inspiring the next generation of champions to fuel their bodies with nutrient-dense, natural foods. Julie DeJarnatt of Rockit™ Apples shared how, “It is an honor for Rockit™ apples to be part of fueling these athletes as they chase their dreams with the best trainers in the business.” Big results can come from small beginnings — whether it’s a miniature apple or a young athlete chasing a dream.About Rockit™ ApplesRockit™ apples are the world’s first deliciously sweet and crisp apples that are naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.About Grindstone CompoundGrindstone Compound is a premier motocross training facility located in Southern California, specializing in comprehensive athlete training. The focus is on physical fitness, technique training, and on-bike skills to prepare riders for competitive success. Owned by Cari Schehr, the Supercross team Host Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki Supercross team provides unparalleled opportunities for young riders to pursue their dreams of becoming professional athletes. Grindstone Compound’s mission is to cultivate excellence, dedication, and the drive to achieve greatness in the world of motocross and Supercross.

