Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with SugarBee®

SugarBee® apple is excited to share Recetario Dulce inspiración: recetas con la irresistible manzana SugarBee® (Recipes with the Irresistible SugarBee® Apple).

The fondest memories are made when gathered around a table. So grab a SugarBee® apple, and make some memories.” — SugarBee®

BREWSTER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, SugarBeeapple is excited to share Recetario Dulce inspiración: recetas con la irresistible manzana SugarBee(Recipes with the Irresistible SugarBeeApple) - a recipe book that celebrates the tastes and authentic flavors of Hispanic Heritage, while showcasing one of nature’s more delicious gifts - the SugarBeeapple. This apple, with its flavor notes of honey, caramel, and molasses pairs authentically with traditional Hispanic flavors in sweet pastries to savory main dishes. Each recipe reflects the creativity and warmth of Latin American kitchens.A Taste of the Recipes InsideTarta Rústica (Rustic Pie) – A simple, homemade, and delicious pie. Ideal for afternoons with coffee or as a special dessert.Costillas glaseadas con Manzana (Glazed Ribs with Apple) – Juicy pork ribs glazed with a sweet-savory blend of SugarBeeapple, Dijon mustard, honey, and apple cider vinegar.Smoothie Refrescante (Refreshing Smoothie) – A bright, revitalizing drink with SugarBeeapple, fresh orange juice, and a touch of honey.Mermalada casera (Homemade Jam) – A natural, comforting spread of SugarBeeapples, sugar, lemon, and a hint of cinnamon.Hojaldres dorados (Golden Puff Pastries) – Light, airy pastries filled with diced SugarBeeapples, brown sugar, and warm spices.Honoring Hispanic Culture and PeopleHispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the richness, diversity, and traditions of Hispanic and Latino communities. This recipe book not only highlights the versatility of the SugarBeeapple but also honors the creativity and culinary passion deeply rooted in Hispanic culture. Beyond the recipes, there is so much gratitude for those who have dedicated their lives to being a part of cultivating world-class fruit. Without them, it would not all be possible.Sweet Inspiration: Recipes with the irresistible SugarBeeApple will be available for free digital download ( Spanish English ) throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, encouraging home cooks everywhere to discover new ways to celebrate with flavor.“Los recuerdos más queridos se crean cuando estamos reunidos alrededor de una mesa. Así que toma una manzana SugarBeey crea algunos recuerdos. (The fondest memories are made when gathered around a table. So grab a SugarBeeapple, and make some memories.)”About the SugarBeeAppleThanks to a honeybee that naturally cross-pollinated between a honeycrisp and an unknown apple, the SugarBeewas brought to life and is now grown in Washington State. Known for its natural notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, its sweet flavor and satisfying crunch, the SugarBeeapple is the perfect ingredient to elevate both traditional and contemporary recipes. For more information, visit sugarbeeapple.com or email contact@sugarbeeapple.com.

