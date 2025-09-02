Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with SugarBee®
Mermalada casera (Homemade Jam) – A natural, comforting spread of SugarBee® apples, sugar, lemon, and a hint of cinnamon.
Smoothie Refrescante (Refreshing Smoothie) – A bright, revitalizing drink with SugarBee® apple, fresh orange juice, and a touch of honey.
SugarBee® apple is excited to share Recetario Dulce inspiración: recetas con la irresistible manzana SugarBee® (Recipes with the Irresistible SugarBee® Apple).
A Taste of the Recipes Inside
Tarta Rústica (Rustic Pie) – A simple, homemade, and delicious pie. Ideal for afternoons with coffee or as a special dessert.
Costillas glaseadas con Manzana (Glazed Ribs with Apple) – Juicy pork ribs glazed with a sweet-savory blend of SugarBee® apple, Dijon mustard, honey, and apple cider vinegar.
Hojaldres dorados (Golden Puff Pastries) – Light, airy pastries filled with diced SugarBee® apples, brown sugar, and warm spices.
Honoring Hispanic Culture and People
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the richness, diversity, and traditions of Hispanic and Latino communities. This recipe book not only highlights the versatility of the SugarBee® apple but also honors the creativity and culinary passion deeply rooted in Hispanic culture. Beyond the recipes, there is so much gratitude for those who have dedicated their lives to being a part of cultivating world-class fruit. Without them, it would not all be possible.
Sweet Inspiration: Recipes with the irresistible SugarBee® Apple will be available for free digital download (Spanish/English) throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, encouraging home cooks everywhere to discover new ways to celebrate with flavor.
“Los recuerdos más queridos se crean cuando estamos reunidos alrededor de una mesa. Así que toma una manzana SugarBee® y crea algunos recuerdos. (The fondest memories are made when gathered around a table. So grab a SugarBee® apple, and make some memories.)”
About the SugarBee® Apple
Thanks to a honeybee that naturally cross-pollinated between a honeycrisp and an unknown apple, the SugarBee® was brought to life and is now grown in Washington State. Known for its natural notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, its sweet flavor and satisfying crunch, the SugarBee® apple is the perfect ingredient to elevate both traditional and contemporary recipes. For more information, visit sugarbeeapple.com or email contact@sugarbeeapple.com.
