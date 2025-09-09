From Bee to You: New SugarBee® Apple e-Book Celebrates Flavor, Flavonoids and Food as Medicine

Author of SugarBee® e-book exploring the orchards the fruit is grown in. A delicious combination of SugarBee® apples and cookie dough. Recipe can be found in the e-book. The SugarBee® mascot.

There is so much a SugarBee apple has to offer and author Annessa Chumbley shares her expertise highlighting the benefits.

From its amazing flavor to the story of the bee who created it, SugarBee was immediately my favorite apple. It's become a symbol of how nature supports the healthiest of delicious habits!” — Annessa Chumbley, RD Nutritionist

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Bee to You: New SugarBeeApple e-Book Celebrates Flavor, Flavonoids and Food as MedicineWashington State — September 8th, 2025 — The new e-book, From Bee to You: Delicious Health with SugarBee Apples peels back the layers on one of nature’s most delightful fruits—the SugarBeeapple—offering readers a delicious journey through its unique origin, irresistible taste, and remarkable health benefits.Born from a magical cross-pollination between a Honeycrisp apple and an unknown variety of apple—courtesy of a busy honey bee—the SugarBeeapple is a naturally-created delight, cultivated with care by small, multigenerational family farms across Washington State.Co-written by Annessa Chumbley, award-winning nutritionist and Emmy-nominated TV Host, you’ll discover nutritional informationf and even a daily meal plan to help you get your ideal target for daily (and delicious!) flavonoid intake. As scientific research tells us more every day, “food is medicine” and what we choose to put in our grocery carts can affect every aspect of our wellbeing. SugarBeeapples can be more than just a smart snacking choice - they can help support a vibrant, healthy life.A Flavor Worth Buzzing AboutSweet yet sophisticated, the SugarBeeapple brings forward notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, balanced by a refreshing zip of acidity. This nuanced profile makes it equally at home as a crisp, fresh snack, a star ingredient in a salad, or the showpiece of a baked dessert.Nature’s Wellness PackagePacked with fiber, and containing vitamin C, B vitamins, and essential minerals like calcium, potassium, and phosphorus, the SugarBeeapple also boasts plentiful polyphenolic compounds and flavonoids—plant-based antioxidants linked to improved brain function, a stronger immune system, and reduced inflammation.The e-book includes a comprehensive guide to flavonoids, breaking down six key types—Anthocyanins, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Flavones, Flavonols, and Isoflavones—complete with food sources, science-backed benefits, and an easy-to-follow 400 mg daily flavonoid meal plan.From Orchard to TableReaders will find inspiration in versatile serving ideas and exclusive recipes, including:-Kale and White Bean Skillet – a hearty, nutrient-packed meal where SugarBeeapples lend a subtle sweetness.-Cookie Dough Apple Sandwiches – a delicious combination of SugarBee apples and better-for-you cookie dough. Recipe can be found in the e-bookA Taste with a StoryMore than just an apple, the SugarBeestory is a celebration of heritage, craft, and the harmony between humans and nature. This e-book invites readers not only to enjoy the fruit but to connect with the farmers who nurture each individual apple, from blossom to harvest.Availability: SugarBee® e-Book is available for free download here About SugarBeeAppleThe SugarBeeApple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness with a hint of molasses and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country. For more information, visit www.sugarbeeapple.com —-------------------------------------------

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.