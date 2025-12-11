Advanced Cleaning Service Celebrates Retirement of Longtime Floor Tech Manager After 26 Years

Chris Herr Former Floor tech manager at Advanced Cleaning Service

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Cleaning Service is proud to celebrate the remarkable career and retirement of Chris Herr , who has served the company with exceptional dedication for an impressive 26 years. As Floor Tech Manager, Chris has long been a cornerstone of the company’s residential cleaning operations, consistently upholding Advanced Cleaning Service’s high standards of quality, reliability, and customer care.Since joining the company more than two decades ago, Chris has been responsible for leading and overseeing a wide range of residential cleaning services, including duct cleaning, carpet and rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, pressure washing, and LVT cleaning. His expertise, steady leadership, and commitment to excellence have set the benchmark for the company’s residential work and have earned the appreciation of both customers and colleagues.Throughout his career, Chris built strong relationships with homeowners and team members alike, becoming a trusted, familiar face across the communities the company serves. Reflecting on his long tenure, Chris shared, “I have so enjoyed my time with Advanced Cleaning Service and all the wonderful people I have met through the years. It has been a true blessing to serve our customers and work alongside such a hardworking team.”Even in retirement, Chris will continue contributing to Advanced Cleaning Service in a vital way. The company is pleased to announce that he will remain involved as the Quality Checker for all residential work, ensuring the high standards he helped establish continue well into the future.Advanced Cleaning Service continues to offer a broad range of professional residential cleaning services designed to keep homes healthy, comfortable, and looking their best. Services include:Air duct cleaningCarpet and rug cleaningUpholstery cleaningPressure washingLVT floor cleaningAdditional specialty residential cleaning solutionsFor more information or to schedule a service , customers are encouraged to call the company office at (800) 773-7769As Chris steps into retirement, he looks forward to enjoying more personal time with his wife and son in Baxter. He is excited to work on long-delayed home projects and plans to spend more time traveling and exploring new places.Advanced Cleaning Service extends its deepest thanks to Chris Herr for 26 years of loyalty, hard work, and excellence — and wishes him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.

