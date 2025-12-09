Patriot Mobile Named Official Sponsor of the 2026 Hula Bowl

Patriot Mobile Official Sponsor of the Hula Bowl

Patriot Mobile sponsors the 2026 Hula Bowl, supporting top senior athletes while promoting its mission of faith, family, freedom, and American values.

Partnering with the Hula Bowl is a natural fit, we believe in empowering young adults who strive for excellence, and we’re honored to support an event that celebrates both talent and character.” — Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile’s Founder and CEO

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Mobile , America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl — the nation’s premier college football all-star game dedicated to top senior athletes.As one of the select brands backing the 2026 Hula Bowl, Patriot Mobile aligns its commitment to faith, family and freedom with the spirit of the game — giving rising college football stars a platform to showcase their talents on a national stage.Supporting the Players — and Our PrinciplesPatriot Mobile’s mission is rooted in timeless values—integrity, servanthood, courage, and stewardship. The company is driven by a deep commitment to protecting our God-given rights: the right to speak, to worship, to value life, and to support the brave men and women who protect our nation. By sponsoring the Hula Bowl, Patriot Mobile not only supports athletic excellence, but also stands behind character, discipline, and community values — qualities embodied by the student-athletes who earn their way onto the field.2026 Hula Bowl — A Showcase of Emerging Talent:The 2026 Hula Bowl will gather 120 of the nation’s top senior football athletes from across the United States, Canada, and even international programs, giving them a final opportunity to demonstrate their abilities to scouts from NFL, UFL, and CFL teams. As an official sponsor, Patriot Mobile will help elevate the event and contribute to a memorable experience for players, coaches, and fans. The Hula Bowl kicks off its 80th anniversary celebration at the City of DeLand’s Spec Martin Stadium on January 10, 2026.About Patriot Mobile:Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has been the Christian conservative alternative for American consumers and businesses, providing premium nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional 100% U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of every dollar earned to support our First and Second Amendment rights, the sanctity of life, and the needs of our veterans, military, and first responders. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For more information, call (972) PATRIOT or visit www.patriotmobile.com

