Blue-Emu Named Official Sponsor of the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

Blue Emu Official Sponsor of the Hula Bowl

Blue-Emu sponsors the 2026 Hula Bowl, supporting top seniors as they showcase their skills for pro scouts and highlighting its commitment to athlete recovery.

Blue-Emu is honored to support the 2026 Hula Bowl. As a brand helping athletes stay in the game, we see strong alignment with the event’s spirit and are excited to help these seniors shine.” — Benjamin Blessing, COO of Blue-Emu

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue-Emu, a leading brand in muscle and joint care, is proud to announce its role as an official sponsor of the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl . This sponsorship will align Blue-Emu with one of college football’s premier all-star showcases.The Hula Bowl, the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game dedicated to seniors, will bring together 120 of the best senior athletes from across the United States, Canada, and Japan for the 2026 edition on January 10, 2026. Scouts from NFL, UFL, and CFL teams will evaluate participants during Hula Bowl week practices and interviews, making the event a critical stepping stone for players aspiring to take their talents to the professional level.“Blue-Emu is honored to join the roster of sponsors supporting the 2026 Hula Bowl, as a brand committed to helping athletes, active adults, and everyday people stay in the game, we see great alignment between our mission and the spirit of the Hula Bowl. We’re excited to help these talented seniors bring their best when it matters most.”With this sponsorship of the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl, Blue-Emu aims to support the athleticism, health, and recovery of top college seniors — helping them perform at their peak during practices, combines, and the game itself.“Partnering with Blue-Emu brings immense value to our athletes,” said Rachael Logan, Executive Director of the Hula Bowl. “Their commitment to recovery and performance perfectly complements the hard work these seniors put in week-in and week-out. With Blue-Emu’s support, players can focus on showcasing their talent — knowing their recovery and wellbeing are as much a priority as their performance.”For more information about Blue-Emu and its products, visit https://www.blue-emu.com About Kingsway Pharmaceuticals Kingsway Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based consumer healthcare company focused on OTC innovation, private label solutions, and national brand stewardship. Kingsway owns and operates brands including Blue-Emu, Bikini Zone, PBZ OTC™, and EPT, distributed across major retailers and ecommerce platforms nationwide. Kingsway is committed to serving families with accessible health products, operational excellence, and values-driven business leadership.About the Hula BowlThe Hula Bowl is one of the nation’s premier college football all-star games, offering elite athletes the chance to showcase their skills to professional scouts. With a rich legacy of tradition and excellence, the Hula Bowl remains a cornerstone event in the world of football.The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl, one of college football’s most historic and prestigious all-star games, will celebrate its 80th anniversary January 10, 2026. The event has long served as a bridge between college and professional football, highlighting excellence on the field while promoting sportsmanship and community connection.National audiences will see the partnership in action through CBS Sports Network coverage, stadium signage, digital platforms, and game-day recognition moments that celebrate those who make a difference in people’s lives every day.Fans can stay updated on Hula Bowl announcements, community programs, and special events by visiting www.hulabowl.com or following @HulaBowl on social media.

