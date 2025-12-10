Initial ACA Enrollment Figures Indicate Big Enrollment Jump in Texas

About 1.3 million Texans have signed up for coverage on the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace in the first month of open enrollment

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early enrollment figures suggest that Texans are still signing up for coverage on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace in record numbers. Initial data released by the federal government last week shows that close to 1.3 million Texans have signed up for coverage since Nov. 1.

That's a 17.4% increase over the same period last year. Nearly 4 million Texans in total signed up for an ACA health insurance plan for 2025, the highest number ever recorded. Enrollment in 2025 nearly quadrupled the number of enrollees from just four years before.

Open enrollment for ACA coverage began Nov. 1. To sign up for coverage that begins with the New Year, eligible Texans must choose a plan by Monday, Dec. 15. The final day of open enrollment is Jan. 15 for plans that start Feb. 1.

More information on coverage options and how to enroll in an ACA Marketplace plan can be found here.

“The bottom line remains that clear information matters,” said Charles Miller, Director of Health and Economic Mobility Policy at Texas 2036. “National headlines about rising premiums can mask the fact that free or low-cost coverage is still widely available. Continued outreach can help more Texans understand their choices and stay covered.”

Texas also remains better positioned than most states to maintain affordable options. The state’s 2021 premium alignment law, Senate Bill 1296, ensures that Texans benefit more from subsidies than in many other states, making bronze and gold plans especially more affordable than in states that have not adopted such a regulation.

This early enrollment trend is certainly encouraging but a lot of work remains to ensure as many eligible Texans as possible obtain coverage during the current open enrollment period. The data tells us that a sizable majority of current enrollees should be able to again find a plan that they can afford.

Roughly 3.1 million ACA-enrolled Texans earn incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (about $30,000 for an individual or $60,000 for a family of four). All eligible enrollees in this income range will again have access to at least one $0–premium plan in 2026.

Our analysis of the data also suggests that roughly over a million currently uninsured Texans could qualify for a $0-premium Marketplace plan.

Marketplace plans remain an important tool in keeping Texans healthy by providing free preventative care, along with low or no out-of-pocket access to primary care, generic prescriptions, mental health services, and telehealth, even for plans with higher deductibles. These benefits help ensure that routine care remains accessible to families across the state.

