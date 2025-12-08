Texas 2036 Board of Directors Welcomes Three New Members

Donna Cole Dr. Mary Dale Peterson Jeanette Ward

Board additions reflect Texas’ diverse regions and strategic priorities

Their service will strengthen our ability to develop data-driven solutions to improve the lives and expand opportunities for all Texans.” — David Leebron, President and CEO of Texas 2036

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas 2036 approaches the end of the year, its Board of Directors gathered in Dallas to chart the organization’s next decade of service to the people of Texas. The Board also honored Chairman Emeritus Tom Luce, whose vision launched Texas 2036 almost ten years ago with a simple but profound idea: that the future belongs to those willing to plan for it.

During the meeting, the Board approved the nomination and appointment of three highly accomplished new members whose leadership reflects the breadth and promise of Texas: Donna Fujimoto Cole (Houston), Dr. Mary Dale Peterson (Corpus Christi), and Jeanette Ward (Austin).

“These leaders bring deep experience across business, health care and workforce development,” said David Leebron, President and CEO of Texas 2036. “They each understand the responsibility we carry to future generations. Their service will strengthen our ability to develop data-driven solutions to improve the lives and expand opportunities for all Texans.”

About the New Board Members

Donna Fujimoto Cole (Houston)

Donna Fujimoto Cole is the founder and president of Cole Chemical & Distributing, Inc., a Houston-based firm she launched in 1980 to meet customer demand for high-quality industrial and process chemical distribution. A third-generation Japanese American raised in the Rio Grande Valley, she has built, invested in, and led businesses across multiple sectors, from chemical manufacturing to real estate. Ms. Cole serves in an extensive range of civic and leadership roles, including on the Port of Houston Marine Pilot’s Board, ALF Houston Board, Houston’s Asian Pacific American Advisory Board, and the U.S.–Japan Council Legacy Board. She previously served on President George H.W. Bush’s Export Council and received the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays from the Government of Japan in 2021.

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson (Corpus Christi)

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, MD, MHA, is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Driscoll Health System and a past president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. A board-certified anesthesiologist and critical care physician, she previously served as President and CEO of the Driscoll Health Plan and is a Clinical Associate Professor at Texas A&M University. Dr. Peterson has led major statewide committees focused on value-based care, Medicaid, and coverage for uninsured Texans, and her career centers on improving population health for children and pregnant women across largely rural regions. She holds degrees from Texas A&M University, UTMB Galveston, and Trinity University.

Jeanette Ward (Austin)

Jeanette Ward is the President and CEO of Texas Mutual Insurance Company, where she has built a 30-year career after first joining the organization in 1993. Before becoming CEO in 2023, she held leadership roles overseeing strategic planning, budgeting, policyholder services, underwriting, IT, and actuarial operations. Recognized nationally for her industry leadership, she has been honored as one of Insurance Business America’s Elite Women (2020), named to the Forbes 50 Over 50 – Investments list (2023), and selected as a 2025 Best CEO by the Austin Business Journal. Ms. Ward is also deeply engaged in community service, contributing time to organizations such as United Way, Early Matters Greater Austin, and the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Board Leadership

Marc Watts (Houston) will continue to serve as Board Chair of Texas 2036. Watts is President of The Friedkin Group, a diversified portfolio of companies with interests in automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf, adventure and real estate. His steady leadership will guide the Board as Texas 2036 moves into a new chapter of long-term planning and public-policy engagement.

Elaine Mendoza (San Antonio), Founder and CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc., was appointed Chair Elect, bringing decades of leadership in science, technology, and education policy to her new role as was appointed as the Chair Elect. Hunter Hunt (Dallas), Chairman and CEO of Hunt Energy, was appointed as Secretary of the Board, providing deep expertise in energy innovation, workforce development, and community leadership

For a full list of board members, visit www.texas2036.org/board.

###

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas’ bicentennial year, and beyond.

Media Contacts:

Merrill Davis, Vice President of Communications: 713-213-7297

John Reynolds, Director of Communications: 512-468-7003

Email: media@texas2036.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.