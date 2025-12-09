Texas 2036 Releases Comprehensive Voluntary Water Markets Report

Jeremy Mazur

Comprehensive evaluation of Edwards Aquifer and Rio Grande markets offers insights for future regional water planning.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas 2036 today released Water Markets for Texas, a major multi-year study analyzing how voluntary, well-structured water markets have operated in two regions of the state and what lessons they offer for any Texas communities preparing for its long-term water needs.

The report, authored by Dr. Todd H. Votteler with contributions from Gabriel Collins, J.D., and Dr. Matthew Berg, draws on five decades of hydrologic data, regulatory analysis and interviews with Texas water managers, groundwater leaders, and Western water experts to understand the conditions that enable regional markets to function and why those conditions exist in only a few parts of Texas today.

Despite recent record state investments in future water infrastructure and supply projects, many communities across Texas could still face the possibility of unreliable water supplies in the future. New supply projects take time to build and face physical, environmental, and financial constraints, underscoring the need for a community to consider all of the options on the table to make better use of existing supplies.

Texas’ only two water markets in the Edwards Aquifer and the Middle and Lower Rio Grande emerged through crisis and produced significant long-term benefits, such as improved drought resilience and reduced conflict through transparent rules for reallocating water.

“As many communities consider available remedies to solve local water challenges, this research offers a clear foundation for constructive conversations,” said Jeremy Mazur, Director of Infrastructure and Natural Resources Policy at Texas 2036. “The evidence shows where voluntary, well-regulated water markets within specific regions are helping Texas communities and it highlights the conditions that must be in place before similar tools can work in other parts of the state.”

The report emphasizes that water markets are not a substitute for conservation, reuse, or new infrastructure, including aquifer storage and recovery or desalination projects. But where conditions allow, voluntary markets can complement these strategies by improving drought resilience, encouraging efficient allocation and reducing pressure on overextended supplies.

“Texas has decades of evidence showing that well-structured water markets can help communities adapt to the challenges of drought and growth,” said Dr. Todd H. Votteler, principal investigator and lead author. “But markets only emerge when the legal, hydrological, and institutional foundations are in place. This report gives state and local leaders the insights they need to evaluate long-term strategies that balance the municipal, agricultural, industrial, and environmental needs of our growing state.”

The full report, Water Markets for Texas, is available at www.texas2036.org/water-future.

