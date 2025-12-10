Resolution Real Estate and RPS Capital Management LLC Enter into Strategic Partnership for 2026

Full-service CRE firm establishes alliance with 1031 exchange and long-term portfolio investment specialist to optimize clients’ commercial assets

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Real Estate , a member of NAI Global, officially announces a strategic partnership with RPS Capital Management LLC that will add a wide range of investment services to the Manhattan-based, commercial real estate firm’s full-service platform.RPS Capital Management is recognized for its investment management programs, often catering to large family-owned real estate portfolios and buyers of commercial real estate assets. Founded by Robert P. Sharfstein, Managing Principal, RPS is considered an expert in 1031 exchanges, succession planning, and asset valuations. The strategic partnership will function as an additional service line for Resolution’s asset management division and brokerage sales team.“This is a strategic partnership that brings our asset management and investment sales services full circle,” says Resolution Real Estate Managing Partner Anthony McElroy. “From inception, Resolution has taken a holistic approach to commercial real estate, encompassing property management, construction management, asset management, sales and leasing, inclusive of landlord and tenant representation. With RPS as a partner, we are able to provide our clients with best-in-class investment advisory services.”Adds Sharfstein, “Over the years, RPS has represented several of the same clients in our different capacities, and this partnership expands our capabilities to help clients navigate the rapidly improving office sector. Not only are we aligned in our values to protect our mutual clients’ assets and capital, we have integrated tools that reflect those of multi-national firms but with the benefits of a dedicated boutique approach.”The partnership combines operational insight and investment strategy to deliver a unified platform that drives asset performance and long-term portfolio value.# # #About Resolution Real Estate, a Member of NAI GlobalResolution Real Estate is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. It specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.Resolution Real Estate is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 29 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.About RPS Capital Management LLCRPS Capital Management LLC is a New York City-based Real Estate Asset Management and Financial Advisory firm. Its mission is to provide clients with a single point of contact to a full suite of real estate services, giving passive investors the reach and infrastructure of active market participants.RPS Capital Managements services include transaction advisory and asset management. 1031 exchanges and buyer representation, debt placement and leasing, capital expenditure planning, and financial planning and reporting. Its experience encompasses a wide range of asset classes, including retail, multifamily, hospitality, and industrial. The firm advises and transacts nationwide to help clients optimize their portfolios and achieve measurable growth.

