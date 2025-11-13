SAE Introduces 'Innovative Fiscal Solutions' Series

New program for behavioral health agencies turns data into sustainable care

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”), which for 20-plus years has helped non-profit behavioral health agencies with grant acquisition, compliance strategies and more, announces today the official launch of its Innovative Fiscal Solutions Series. The groundbreaking initiative is designed to connect clinical outcomes with fiscal analytics to help behavioral health organizations identify revenue sources and achieve measurable sustainability.The new model merges agencies’ electronic health records (EHR) with billing data, tracks real-time financial outcomes, and demonstrates the return of investment on clinical interventions. The data will also demonstrate ways in which high-quality care can improve patient outcomes, while lowering costs. The quantitative financial impact model enables agencies to forecast savings, test diverse scenarios, and make accurate data-driven funding decisions.“Our goal is to help agencies use available funds more efficiently and remain sustainable,” points out Steve Estrine, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, SAE. “In addition to applying analyses provided by our amazing team of evaluators, the Innovative Fiscal Solutions series utilizes information collected from relevant technologies, including AI. The series reflects a perfect fusion of human insight and scientific knowledge for practical purposes.”As a leader in behavioral health consulting, SAE BHC continues to identify new ways to bridge clinical excellence with fiscal responsibility and empower providers to thrive under various funding environments.About SAE Behavioral Health ConsultingSAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) works with non-profit agencies to provide program development, grant acquisition, parity and compliance strategy, performance evaluation, and revenue cycle sustainability. Its purpose is to equip mental health and substance use providers with tools to grow, stabilize, and scale their services. Founded in 2005 and led by Steve Estrine, Ph.D., a behavioral health executive with over 45 years of experience, SAE brings a mindset of endurance, strategic accountability, and heart to every partnership. With over $480 million secured in federal, state, and local grants, SAE is a national force in behavioral health consulting.

