The Floating Hospital is an Action for Women’s Health Grant Awardee

LONG ISLAND CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Floating Hospital has been announced as one of 80+ organizations that were awarded funding through Action for Women’s Health, a $250 million global open call, launched in 2024 to support organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health around the world. Moreover, just 33 of these organizations are located in the U.S. and The Floating Hospital is the only one in New York City to be a grant awardee.Although women make up half of the world’s population, they face inequities in nearly every aspect of their health. Women’s health is chronically underfunded and under-researched, and even when resources and solutions do exist, they often aren’t reaching the women who need them.The Floating Hospital is one of New York City’s longest existing medical and relief charities. Founded in 1866 as one of the first pediatric relief-based charities in New York City, The Floating Hospital’s unique model of combining health care, health education and the provision of basic necessities is as needed today as it was 159 years ago. Today, the organization is dedicated to caring for the city’s homeless families and families living well below the poverty line. Its comprehensive healthcare services include primary medical, obstetrics and gynecology, behavioral healthcare, dental, optometry, podiatry, and also has specialists in infectious diseases.The Floating Hospital’s main clinic is located at 21-01 41st Avenue in Long Island City, NY, with satellite clinics in Brooklyn and Queens. In addition to hosting bi-annual Women’s Wellness events providing free mammograms, gynecology check-ups and more, The Floating Hospital offers a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, and childcare enrollment in schools. More information about the organization may be found at https://thefloatinghospital.org or by calling 718.784.2240.“We are grateful to Action for Women’s Health and Pivotal for this great honor,” says Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel of The Floating Hospital. “Their generosity will enable us to continue helping, literally, thousands of women and their families with their vital healthcare needs and beyond.”Over 4,000 organizations from 119 countries applied, offering solutions across the lifespan for women. After a rigorous peer and expert review process, 80+ organizations were identified, many of which historically lacked access to major funding streams. The funding provided will have a real impact for women across geographies, life stages, and identities.Action for Women’s Health is funded by Pivotal, a group of impact organizations founded by Melinda French Gates, and managed by Lever for Change, an organization with a track record of identifying bold ideas to solve the world’s most pressing problems.More information about the initiative and awardees is available at: https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/action-for-womens-health # # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city’s impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization’s co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses and doubled up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital’s “more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women’s health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.

