Stress-Free Eating: How Meal Prep Solutions Can Support Healthy Habits Over the Holidays

Dietitian-approved portion sizes and balanced macros help people avoid the 3–5 pounds most Americans gain in December.

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December is a month when people tend to get gifts. One of them, unfortunately, is one they would like to return – weight gain. This time of the year is synonymous with holiday parties, loads of unhealthy food options, and less exercise due to overly busy schedules. One simple way people can avoid holiday weight gain is to opt for healthy prepared meals.

"If there’s one thing you do for yourself this month, make it to choose to use healthy prepared meals for you and your family," said Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals, a home delivery meal prep service.

According to the Journal of Obesity, several studies suggest that the holiday season is a critical period for weight gain. They report that the holiday season appears to increase body weight in adults, even among those trying to lose weight and those who are self-motivated. This means many people are heading into the New Year with an additional 3-5 pounds to lose, and most are kicking off the month with a health or weight-loss resolution.

Rather than battle the bulge in the New Year, it's better to try to avoid it from the start. Nobody wants to skip all the holiday fun and festivities, but they also don't want to have to plan and prepare a lot of healthy meals to stay on track. This is why it's a gift to oneself and one's family to opt for healthy, prepared meals delivered to the home, even if only to get through what is often the most stressful month of the year.

Here are 5 ways in which healthy prepared meals can help people avoid holiday weight gain:

• Reduces stress. Most people find that it is stressful to consistently shop for, prepare, and eat healthy meals at home. It is a process that takes a lot of time, from shopping for all the ingredients to cleaning up the mess from meal prep. Meals that are prepared for you eliminate this issue, giving you more time to do the other things on your list.

• Nutrients are being met. During the holidays, people tend to eat more unhealthy foods because they are tempted by parties, special buys in stores, and grabbing food on the run from one place to another. This means their nutritional needs are not being met. Prepared meals take the guesswork out of this and ensure micronutrient requirements are met.

• Stabilizes blood sugar. When one's glucose levels are unstable, they are more likely to experience cravings and eat unhealthier foods. If they attend a holiday party, for example, with a stable blood sugar level, they are more likely not to go overboard on all the goodies available. It's easier to have self-control when you are not craving all the tempting snacks.

• Discourages emotional eating. With stress high throughout the month, many people find themselves engaging in emotional eating. This can lead to weight gain, poor sleep, and a range of other issues. Reducing stress and eating healthy with prepared meals, on the other hand, will help people avoid emotional and overeating.

• Saves time. As calendars become filled with gatherings and holiday activities, the last thing people want to do is fit in shopping for and preparing healthy meals. Instead of saving time by picking up unhealthy fast food, having healthy meals prepared for you checks the right boxes and gives you more time for other activities.

"Once people give our system a try, they only wish they had found us sooner," added Greenbaum. "Knowing that you and your family are eating healthy meals during a month that is filled with temptation, stress, shortcuts, and busy schedules, is pure gold! We love being able to ensure that so many families are eating healthy all month."

Greenbaum shares that one of the biggest food trends for 2026 will be what is referred to as precision convenience. These are convenience foods that are premade meals that are designed to support specific health goals, such as metabolic health, better sleep, and more energy. People will be able to focus on these goals without all the sacrificing of time or taste, she says, because they want meals that feel personalized, functional, and easy.

While we are finally leaning into that trend, it was called for years ago. Research published in 2017 in the journal Public Health Nutrition, reported that convenience foods are an important part of households’ food baskets, but tend to lead to lower nutritional quality. They reported that it is important to offer convenience foods that are higher in nutritional density.

Greenbaum helps families navigate the busy holiday season with ease, leaving guilt and stress behind. She makes it easy for people to provide their families with nutritious meals and still have time to enjoy the season. Healthy Fresh Meals was recently added to the list of 2025 Honorees in Culture Champions, an annual list of the 100 brightest small and mid-sized businesses in America. The list is put out by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce each year. The company, founded in 2016, has grown to employ over 20 staff members and is a leader in the Washington, D.C., area for healthy meal prep services. They currently offer a nutritious meal-prep service to residents in counties such as Charles, Montgomery, Howard, Prince George's, and, soon, Alexandria.

About Healthy Fresh Meals

Founded by Shana Greenbaum, Healthy Fresh Meals helps families access healthy meals, taking the stress out of meal preparation. The company offers a variety of nutritious meal options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and treats, which are delivered directly to your home. People heat and eat the meals, making healthy eating a breeze, whether at home or on the go. Greenbaum grew up eating healthily and wanted to help other busy families do the same. The company offers a healthy meal prep delivery service to Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, with plans to expand its reach to additional areas. To learn more visit: https://www.healthyfreshmeals.com/



