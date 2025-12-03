A Holiday Show Like No Other: WonderWorks Orlando Brings Back Its Outta Control Holiday Magic Dinner Experience

Photo courtesy of WonderWorks Orlando Photo courtesy of WonderWorks Orlando Photo courtesy of WonderWorks Orlando

Family-friendly illusions, interactive surprises, and a holiday meal highlight this season’s most unique show.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WonderWorks Orlando is taking holiday magic to another level! Now is the time to grab tickets to see The Outta Control Holiday Magic Dinner Show, returning to the upside-down house from December 13-31, 2025. Jingle all the way to the most magical experience of the season that you’ll want to turn into a holiday tradition! Catch shows nightly at 6 pm, with additional shows at 4 pm and 8 pm on select nights. Families are encouraged to get their tickets early, as this popular annual holiday dinner show often sells out.

“This year’s holiday spectacular will be a celebration of all the magic of the season!” said Phillip Kaiser, headlining magician at The Outta Control Magic Dinner Show. “An evening at the show is sure to leave your family talking about each illusion well after the curtain drops.”

Kaiser is an award-winning performer and is leading the way in bringing his finest holiday magic to the Outta Control stage. The show is appropriate for all ages and provides a great family holiday outing. Shows will feature elegant illusions straight from the North Pole, along with festive music and decorative lights. Guests can take in all this excitement as they dine on a delicious holiday feast of unlimited fresh, hand-tossed cheese or pepperoni pizza, salad, a tasty dessert, and beverages, including soda, beer, and wine. This is all included in one ticket price, which starts at just $26.99 plus tax.

The holly jolly magic show will also include mysterious gifts unwrapped to reveal magical surprises, and champagne toasts that defy logic and gravity right in front of your eyes. This and much more will keep the family amazed, laughing, and enjoying the holiday atmosphere together as they make memories together. Some lucky volunteers may even get a chance to become part of the show. On select nights, an Outta Control guest magician will take the stage, sharing their special gifts and holiday cheer. For the show schedule, performer lineups, and tickets, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/the-experience/the-outta-control-magic-comedy-dinner-show/.

“Orlando is one of the most magical places to be during the holiday season, so we are always thrilled to contribute to the festivities! WonderWorks and The Outta Control Holiday Magic Dinner Show are great, unique options for families looking for some affordable, festive fun," said Brian Wayne, general manager at WonderWorks Orlando.

WonderWorks has lots of fun in store for the holiday season, making it the perfect family-friendly destination in the coming weeks. The kids will be delighted to see the upside-down Christmas trees and holiday magic show. Parents will love the one-of-a-kind gift shop, where science meets souvenirs. There, they can find many unique gifts for the science lovers on their list or go with a WonderWorks gift card, providing the ultimate gift experience for people of all ages. Gift cards can be purchased in person or online.

WonderWorks is also proud to be a drop-off location for the annual Nathaniel's Hope toy drive in December. Anyone can stop by to drop off new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to Nathaniel's Toy Shop, a pop-up Toy Shop that provides holiday gifts to local kids with special needs and families in financial need. All of this and more truly makes WonderWorks a great one-stop-shop on International Drive.

To keep up on the latest discounts, events, and more, follow the WonderWorks Orlando Facebook page. WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive and is open 365 days a year. It offers a variety of educational and student group opportunities, including visits for scouts, field trips, team building, birthday parties, and more. With over 100 hands-on interactive exhibits to explore, there is something for everyone inside. There are Wonder Zones to explore, a glow-in-the-dark ropes course, laser tag, a 4D XD motion theater, and a family-friendly magic dinner show. To learn more about the possibilities or get ticket information, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando.

About WonderWorks

WonderWorks, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused indoor amusement park for the mind that holds something unique and exciting for visitors of all ages. Guests enter through an upside-down lobby, where the ceiling is at their feet and the ground is above their heads. They must pass through an inversion tunnel to turn the right side up. There are three floors of nonstop "edu-tainment," featuring over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve a STEM educational purpose, challenging the mind and sparking the imagination. WonderWorks Orlando is also home to The Outta Control Magic Dinner Show. WonderWorks is in Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Panama City Beach, Syracuse, and Branson. For more information, visit WonderWorksonline.com, and follow @WonderWorksORL on Facebook and X (Twitter), @WonderWorks_ORL on Instagram, and @WonderWorksOfficial on TikTok.

