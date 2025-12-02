Paws of War Launches Holiday Mission to Support U.S. Military K-9 Teams Overseas

Photo courtesy of Paws of War Photo courtesy of Paws of War Photo courtesy of Paws of War

This holiday season, Paws of War is on a mission to deliver gratitude and much-needed supplies to U.S. military dog handlers and their K-9 partners overseas.

We know people are looking for ways to support military members, and we would love for them to join us with this mission.” — Derek Cartwright, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator for Paws of War

NESCONSET , NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is a special time of the year when people give to others to show their gratitude and appreciation for all that they do year-round. Now, people have a unique and critical opportunity to give back to dog handlers in the U.S. military who are stationed overseas. Paws of War is on a holiday mission to send special care packages to U.S. K-9 teams overseas and is seeking community members to help ensure its success.

"We are all so honored to help support them in doing what they do for our country," said Derek Cartwright, U.S. Army veteran and international logistics coordinator for Paws of War. "We know people are looking for ways to support military members, and we would love for them to join us with this mission."

Not only is it the season of giving, but Giving Tuesday is also upon us, reminding us to give now and beyond. Paws of War is seeking monetary donations of all sizes to help fill the care packages being sent to military bases overseas. The care packages will include sun goggles, socks for handlers, Kong toys for the K-9s, hydrating drinks, cooling fans, booties for the dogs, and more.

Individually, it would be difficult for people to make much of a difference in getting a care package to military members stationed overseas. By coming together to help Paws of War with their care package mission, we can make a significant impact that will be appreciated by all those who receive the items. By teaming up with Paws of War to provide the care packages, people will show their appreciation and support, help them feel more connected to home during the holidays, boost their morale, and provide them with practical supplies. It also helps to create a sense of community between military members and civilians.

“This is a great time to get in on the mission and excellent care packages that they are going to use and love,” said Cartwright. "We invite everyone to give a monetary donation in any amount to help and appreciate everyone's effort in helping these military members."

To get more information and make a donation to help with the K-9 care packages, visit the site at: https://pawsofwar.org/?form=MWDHolidayMission

Paws of War focuses on helping active duty soldiers and veterans in a variety of ways. They have helped relocate the rescued pets of overseas military members. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. Paws of War has a large, loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit their site at http://pawsofwar.org.

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.



