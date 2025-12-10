AG Yost's Statement on Passing of Sheriff's Lieutenant, Former BCI Agent

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Lt. J. Bryan White of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“Lieutenant Bryan White embodied the badge – he was the ultimate cop’s cop. His death is a devastating loss to Ohio’s law enforcement community. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, Janel, and their family, and to his colleagues at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.”

Before joining the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, White worked as a special agent with BCI from 2008 to 2018, investigating countless major felonies and homicides as a member of the Crime Scene Unit. For his work on the Pike County Rhoden Murder Task Force, White was among those awarded the AG’s Distinguished Law Enforcement Group Achievement Award in 2021.

