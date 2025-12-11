DisplayRide Launches Risk Intelligence & Mitigation Platform (RIMP) for Commercial Auto Insurers

Delivering Safety in Gig Mobility

AI and blockchain-powered platform enables comprehensive risk management, defensible evidence, and smarter underwriting to tackle rising costs

We’re not just providing data — we’re providing certainty.” — Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial auto insurance has experienced combined loss ratios consistently above 100% for more than a decade. With litigation severity escalating and fraud schemes becoming increasingly sophisticated, carriers need more than telematics—they need verified, defensible, and context-rich intelligence that reduces both loss frequency and loss severity. DisplayRide Inc. today announced the launch of its Risk Intelligence & Mitigation Platform (RIMP) for commercial auto and fleet insurers. RIMP combines real-time video intelligence, enhanced contextual incident analysis using Google AI Models and blockchain-secured data integrity to deliver a unified, insurer-grade risk intelligence system.The platform captures what happens inside the vehicle, on the road, and in the surrounding environment—then analyzes each event in full context to produce evidence that can withstand legal and regulatory scrutiny. In addition, it also proactively monitors – and intervenes if necessary, potentially unsafe driving.Built on technology proven across millions of miles in rideshare and fleet environments, the platform provides five core capabilities:• Fraud Prevention & Detection — Identify staged accidents, exaggerated claims & inconsistent narratives with AI-verified video and behavioral analysis.• Accident Reduction — Real-time driver monitoring, fatigue detection, and non-intrusive intervention cues reduce loss frequency at the source.• Claims Acceleration — Time-stamped, geolocated & tamper resistant video with AI-generated incident analysis enables resolution in hours, not weeks & even months, while also reducing adjuster burden & litigation exposure• Regulatory Compliance — Audit-ready data with immutable chain of custody for evidentiary and privacy requirements.• Predictive Analytics & UBI — Continuous risk scoring powers smarter underwriting, dynamic pricing, and portfolio optimization.The platform will leverage blockchain for data integrity and verifiable chain of custody—creating an evidentiary record that withstands legal scrutiny."We're not just providing data—we're providing certainty," said Abdul Kasim, CEO. "Carriers face pressure from every direction: fraud, litigation, and regulatory complexity. RIMP gives them verified ground truth, secured by AI & Blockchain, and built to meaningfully reduce loss ratios".DisplayRide is actively working with commercial auto carriers to deploy the platform across fleet and for-hire segments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.