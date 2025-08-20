DisplayRide & Tarsus Partner to Bring the World’s Most Advanced AI Dashcam solution to Canada

Strategic alliance to seize a significant and rapidly growing opportunity in rideshare, driving school & NEMT markets

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DisplayRide , a leader in AI-powered safety for gig mobility, today announced a partnership with Tarsus Systems , a Canada-based technology company specializing in innovative driver training and mobility solutions. Together, the companies will bring DisplayRide’s advanced AI dashcam platform to rideshare, driving school, and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) markets across Canada.This collaboration not only expands DisplayRide’s reach into a critical geography but also leverages Tarsus’s expertise and trusted relationships to accelerate adoption in a high-value, fast-growing segment of the mobility ecosystem.Already a proven leader in the U.S., DisplayRide is widely recognized for its innovation and adoption in the rideshare sector as well as a leader for driving schools and NEMTs, it's AI dashcam solution has been rated the #1 by The Rideshare Guy and others. It has been deployed extensively across major U.S. markets, where it has helped thousands of drivers improve safety, protect themselves against false claims, and reduce deactivation risks. The company’s platform is trusted by drivers, fleets, and insurers alike — combining telematics, cabin experience monitoring, and AI-driven insights to deliver tangible value and measurable outcomes.Abdul Kasim, CEO of DisplayRide, said:"This partnership comes at a time when the mobility industry is undergoing explosive growth and transformation. With a significant and rapidly growing market opportunity across rideshare, driver education, and NEMT, the demand for AI-powered safety, transparency, and fairness is unprecedented. By joining forces with Tarsus, we are not just bringing our technology to Canada — we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of a new era in gig mobility, redefining how safety and trust are delivered to drivers and fleets."Cody Howell, President of Tarsus Systems, said:"We are proud to partner with DisplayRide to empower Canadian drivers, driving schools, and fleets with next-generation AI safety tools. This alliance reflects our commitment to making roads safer, rides more secure, and ensuring drivers have the support they need in a challenging industry. Together with DisplayRide, we’re building a foundation for safer, smarter, and more sustainable gig transportation in Canada."The DisplayRide solution will be made available immediately through Tarsus for Canadian driving schools, rideshare operators, and NEMT providers.About DisplayRideDisplayRide provides AI dashcam solutions that help professional drivers, fleets, and mobility operators prevent incidents, protect reputations, and resolve disputes quickly with verifiable evidence.About TarsusTarsus designs and supplies instructor-side driver-training equipment—including passenger-side control/brake systems—backed by installer support and training resources for driving schools across North America. Their solutions emphasize easy installation (including no-drill options) and ongoing customer support for purchase, installation, and beyond.

