DisplayRide Launches AIVA to Combat the Surging Commercial Auto Fraud Crisis

Risk Intelligence & Mitigation Platform

AI-first. Court-admissible. Within minutes of impact — intercepting the $45B fraud opportunity before it forms, and cutting claims overhead from weeks to hours

Fraud in commercial auto doesn't happen in a courtroom — it happens in the minutes after an accident, before the insurer knows what occurred. AIVA is designed to close that window ASAP.” — Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The moment a commercial vehicle incident occurs, a race begins. On one side: organized fraud networks — recruiting passengers, coordinating medical billing, and shaping a narrative designed to exploit the system. On the other: insurers, regulators, and the drivers themselves, who may not learn the full scope of what is being claimed against them for days. For too long, fraud has been winning that race. AIVA is built to change that. DisplayRide 's AIVA (AI Voice Agent) is the commercial auto industry's first voice agent purpose-built to formally document incidents at the moment they occur — capturing the driver's truthful account before any organized network can construct a contradictory narrative around them. AIVA auto-files the MV-104 accident report the same day, and delivers a complete, court-ready claims package to the insurer before any external party can intervene. The factual record is locked at the moment of truth.What makes this legally significant is timing. Commercial auto fraud is not a courtroom problem — it is a documentation gap. By the time a disputed claim reaches litigation, the narrative has already been constructed. AIVA closes that gap at the source, producing a verified, court-admissible account within minutes of impact that is extraordinarily difficult to contradict. That structural shift alone materially reduces the window in which fraudulent claims can be manufactured.DisplayRide's broader Risk Intelligence & Mitigation Platform (RIMP) is already delivering results in the field. Across RIMP-equipped commercial fleets, deployment data shows zero staged fraud incidents detected, a ~40% reduction in at-fault accidents through real-time driver guidance, and measurably safer driving outcomes — lower claims frequency, reduced reserve pressure, and a more stable market for New York's 80,000+ for-hire vehicle drivers.The scale of the problem demands this kind of intervention. Insurance fraud costs the US industry an estimated $45 billion annually. New York State alone reported 43,811 suspected motor vehicle fraud cases in 2025 — an 80% increase since 2020 — ranking second in the nation for staged crashes. Every fraudulent claim paid drives up premiums for law-abiding drivers, weakens insurer reserves, and destabilizes the market that tens of thousands of working New Yorkers depend on. DisplayRide is already working with insurance carriers who recognize that technology — not legislation alone — is the most immediate path forward.AIVA is live today, deployable as a standalone solution with no existing infrastructure required, or as the voice intelligence layer within DisplayRide's complete RIMP platform. Every incident is formally documented & every driver's account is protected & every claim is defensible from day one.References:Coalition Against Insurance Fraud; Governor Hochul / DFS press release, February 2026

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