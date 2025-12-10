Judicial District 2 Pilot: Using Parenting Coordination in Complex, High Conflict Custody Cases

Research has shown that ongoing, post-divorce interparental conflict is linked to children experiencing higher emotional distress (e.g., anxiety, depression) and more behavior problems (e.g., aggression, rule-breaking). Ongoing conflict between parents may directly harm children when they get caught in the middle or feel responsible. Additionally, there may be indirect effects, such as undermining parenting quality.

While the impact on children is undeniable, parents may also deal with higher psychological distress, which can affect their daily functioning. Persistent conflict also places a greater burden on attorneys and the courts when parents rely on the legal system to resolve interpersonal disputes.

Understanding the implications, Judge Stefanie Martinez spearheaded a Parenting Coordination (PC) pilot in her Sarpy County District Court courtroom. The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) defines PC as “an alternative dispute resolution process combining assessment, education, case management, conflict resolution, and sometimes, decision-making functions.”[1] The PC process is intended for parents who:

have difficulty complying with court orders or following established parenting arrangements; do not communicate effectively with each other; are unwilling or unable to jointly make parenting decisions; or do not shield their children from the impact of parental conflict.

To bring this pilot to fruition, Judge Martinez partnered with the Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) and a Children’s Commission subcommittee to consider qualifications, training requirements, and the approval process for parent coordinators, and to propose roles, responsibilities, and standards of practice for PC. Through the work of a dedicated workgroup*, a guidebook was developed and presented to the Children’s Commission. This guidebook outlines:

Goals of the PC process

Confidentiality and privilege

Responsibilities of the court as well as the parent coordinator

Resources, including AFCC’s Guidelines for Parenting Coordination, screening tools, and sample forms (intake, agreement to participate, services agreement, and PC court order)

The guidebook also includes plans for an evaluation of the pilot, which will be conducted with the assistance of AOCP’s Research & Data Division.

For more detailed information on the PC pilot, the guidebook is available at https://nebraskajudicial.gov/sites/default/files/content-files/Nebraska-PC-Recommmended-Procedures-Manual-Nov-2025.pdf.

*The pilot workgroup members are Judge Stefanie Martinez, Kimberly Booth Chicoine, Dr. Glenda Cottam, David Hubbard, Deana Klein, Leigha Sopiak, and Kelly Riley, ODR Director.



