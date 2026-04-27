Piccolo Appointed Court of Appeals Judge in Sixth Judicial District

Michael E. Piccolo of North Platte was appointed Court of Appeals judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska on April 11, 2026.

Since 2010, Piccolo has served the 11th Judicial District, first as a county court judge and then as a district court judge. Prior to his judicial appointment, Piccolo was an attorney with multiple firms in North Platte. Since 2020, he has also presided over the Midwest Problem Solving Court in Lincoln County and more recently has presided over the drug courts in both Dawson and Lincoln counties.

The judicial vacancy is due to the June 30 retirement of Judge Frankie Moore.

Read full media release: Gov. Pillen Appoints Judge Piccolo to Court of Appeals in the Sixth Judicial District