Jason Davis Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Davis, combat veteran, country artist, and founder of The Jason Davis Band, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veterans who have transformed their service, discipline, and resilience into powerful entrepreneurial and creative success stories.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Davis shares his journey from flying missions in Iraq and Afghanistan to performing the emotionally charged music that helped pull him out of PTSD, depression, and a near-suicide attempt. He reveals how faith, songwriting, and his wife’s support rebuilt his life—and how his country-rock sound now inspires hope and redemption for others facing similar struggles.“Music saved my life—and if my story or my songs can help someone else hold on, then every struggle had a purpose,” said Davis.Jason’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jason-davis

