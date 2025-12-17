New Perspective on Speech Radically Enhances Impact, Productivity and Success

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Matucci, PhD introduces Said & Done: A fresh exploration of language's unseen power as the difference between your success and failure.In an era where it’s understood that effective communication helps relationships and companies grow, Michael Matucci, PhD raises the bar in a way that redefines personal power and influence in all areas of life. Said & Done examines how every sentence you say and think brings you closer - or farther away - from your goals and desires.Stress or ease, doubt or clarity, friction or productivity, these are more than a question of strategy, preparation, and hard work; it’s what is said consistently and repeatedly throughout the day that steer your ship. Your words are commands your system is following to the letter. They affect how people view you, hear you, respond to you, and how you feel, see, perform.A cut above other communication approaches, the methodology outlined in Said & Done reveals the energetic effect of what’s spoken everywhere - from the hallway to the boardroom, from the dinner table to the shower - and shows the way to shift limitation into empowerment. Your reality is more in your hands than you think.If you have done the work to perfect your performance, business, or relationships and have wondered why it’s been challenging, this book is a must read. “Unconscious use of your gift of creative speech puts roadblocks in your path; using it with intelligence and intention breaks through glass ceilings and lifts you to a legacy you love,” says Dr. Michael.This innovative approach is a key to Dr. Michael’s work empowering elite performers in sports and business and is gaining traction among those who choose to make a lasting impact and to enjoy the ride.For more information, visit DoctorsDojo.com or contact elevate@doctorsdojo.com.

