Kristina Traver to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristina Traver, founder of The Wandering Mystik LLC, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how unconditional love, authenticity, and community connection can turn hardship into healing—and purpose into impact.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Traver explores how love-centered resilience can help people rise after trauma, chronic health struggles, and life-altering setbacks. She breaks down how choosing authenticity, trusting what feels true, and building safe spaces for connection can create real transformation — within ourselves and within communities. Viewers will walk away with empowering mindset shifts, spiritual tools for grounding, and a renewed belief that setbacks can become stepping stones toward their ultimate rise.“Love triumphs over everything,” said Traver.Kristina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kristina-traver

