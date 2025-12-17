Submit Release
Brea Sharron Estep to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brea Sharron Estep, integrative health practitioner and author, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on holistic healing, embracing authenticity, and prioritizing health as a foundation for life.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Estep will explore how to heal holistically by addressing the root causes of health concerns. She breaks down how consistency and trusting one’s intuition can unlock lasting wellness and personal empowerment. Viewers will walk away with practical insights to prioritize health and embrace their authentic selves.

“Consistency is key because consistency compounds,” said Estep.

Brea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/brea-sharron-estep.

