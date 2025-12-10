Eastover Chips, Inc. establishing operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eastover Chips, Inc. (Eastover Chips), a subsidiary of The Price Companies, today announced it is establishing operations in Richland County. The company’s investment will create 27 new jobs.

The Price Companies is one of the country’s leading providers of sustainable services in the pulp and paper industry. Eastover Chips will be one of The Price Companies’ more than 40 locations nationwide.

Eastover Chips will construct a new wood chipping facility, located at 4001 McCords Ferry Road in Eastover, to serve the Sylvamo paper mill.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Eastover Chips team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Eastover Chips represents an exciting expansion for The Price Companies as we grow our nationwide system of world-class wood-processing facilities. We are thrilled to partner with the excellent team at Sylvamo and grateful for the opportunity to invest in the great state of South Carolina. We appreciate the warm welcome so far and look forward to a successful future in Richland County.” -The Price Companies CEO Dick Carmical

“We celebrate Eastover Chips’ decision to invest and create 27 new jobs in Richland County. This investment is another great milestone for South Carolina’s forestry industry, and we look forward to creating a strong partnership with the company as it finds success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are always proud when a business decides to invest in South Carolina. Eastover Chips will be a welcome addition to our state’s forestry industry, creating new opportunities for our people and adding to the economic growth of the Midlands region.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The establishment of Eastover Chips is a timely boost for South Carolina’s forestry supply chain. This investment strengthens our industry and reflects the confidence companies have in the future of forestry in our state.” -State Forester Scott Phillips

“We welcome Eastover Chips as the newest addition to our growing manufacturing sector in Eastover. As a supplier for our long-standing partner Sylvamo, the wood chip processor expands job opportunities in lower Richland and highlights the powerful potential that’s possible within our community for new and existing industries to collaborate, grow and strengthen their operations.” -Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey

FIVE FAST FACTS