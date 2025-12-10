Hoffman & Hoffman expanding Lexington County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hoffman & Hoffman, a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, today announced it is expanding its operations in Lexington County. The company’s $8.5 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

Headquartered in North Carolina, Hoffman & Hoffman delivers high-efficiency commercial HVAC equipment, innovative building controls, expert mechanical services and specialized hydronic systems. The company operates 15 facilities and serves customers across multiple industries throughout the Southeast.

Hoffman & Hoffman’s new facility, located at 1 Southern Court in West Columbia, will allow it to consolidate its existing Lexington County offices and grow its operations in South Carolina.

Hoffman & Hoffman expects to transition into its new facility in the second quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Hoffman & Hoffman team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Our growth in South Carolina is a direct reflection of the customers who trust us to solve their most complex HVAC challenges. We’re honored to deepen our commitment to this market.” -Hoffman & Hoffman CEO Jim Bingham

“Hoffman & Hoffman joins the many companies that have discovered South Carolina is a great place to do business and expanded their presence here. We are grateful for Hoffman & Hoffman’s commitment to creating opportunities for South Carolinians and look forward to the company’s continued success in Lexington County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Hoffman & Hoffman’s expansion is a testament to the thriving business environment we have created throughout South Carolina. We welcome this additional investment and the 60 new opportunities it will bring to the Midlands. Congratulations to Hoffman & Hoffman and Lexington County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III



“Hoffman & Hoffman’s decision to grow here in Lexington County speaks volumes about the strength of our workforce and the confidence companies have in this community. Their expansion not only brings new jobs, but it reinforces the momentum we’re seeing across our industrial sector. Hoffman & Hoffman has long been a trusted partner across the Southeast and here in Lexington County, and we are proud to support their continued growth and the impact they will make right here at home.” -Lexington County Council Chairman M. Todd Cullum

“When a company chooses to reinvest in its existing operations, it’s one of the greatest endorsements our region can receive. Hoffman & Hoffman’s $8.5 million investment and 60 new jobs in Lexington underscore the strength of our business climate and the long-term success companies achieve here. Congratulations to Hoffman & Hoffman on this milestone! We look forward to supporting your continued growth in the central region of South Carolina.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Tushar Chikhliker

FIVE FAST FACTS