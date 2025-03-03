THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK NOW AVAILABLE FOR WORLDWIDE LICENSING

The Holiday Songbook, the newest edition of The Songbook Series James A. Rocco in The Holiday Songbook Yolande Bruce in The Holiday Songbook

A Fresh Take on Holiday Entertainment Making Broadway-Quality Productions Possible For Theatres Everywhere

The Holiday Songbook takes audiences on a musical journey from medieval wassailing traditions to today's chart-toppers; it's designed to be both entertaining and accessible for theaters of any size.” — James A. Rocco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty Saints Productions announces the worldwide licensing release of The Holiday Songbook , the first installment of the company’s highly acclaimed Songbook Series. This festive musical concert celebrates beloved holiday classics through fresh arrangements and fascinating historical insights, offering theaters an accessible, high-quality production perfect for the holiday season."This series is a masterwork of an anthology of the most beloved musicians of the 20th century. Audiences are transported," says Lucas Chase, Executive Director of Mabel Tainter Theatre. At The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, The Songbook Series grew from individual performances to a subscription series with nearly 3,000 annual attendees.Created by Broadway veteran James A. Rocco, composer Albert Evans (Pageant), and award-winning Musical Director Raymond Berg, The Holiday Songbook transforms familiar seasonal favorites into an engaging theatrical experience. From a multilingual "Silent Night Suite" to an Andrews Sisters-inspired "Up On The Housetop" and crowd-pleasing mashups of modern classics, the show delivers entertainment that appeals to audiences of all ages.Featured songs include timeless favorites such as "Let It Snow," "Winter Wonderland," "A Marshmallow World," "Here We Come A-Wassailing," "Sleigh Ride," "The Carol of The Bells," and contemporary hits like "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)". Each song is reimagined with innovative arrangements while preserving the cherished melodies that audiences know and love."The Holiday Songbook takes audiences on a musical journey from medieval wassailing traditions to today's chart-toppers; it's designed to be both entertaining and accessible for theaters of any size."James A. RoccoThis concert production is accessible to theatres large and small and features:Flexible casting (originally performed by 3 performers, expandable as needed)Minimal technical requirementsComplete resource package including script, arrangements and logo pack90-minute runtimeFamily-friendly entertainmentProven audience appealThe show has garnered critical acclaim, with Cherry and Spoon Blog praising it as "...a warm and cozy tonic" and "a really fun and festive celebration of holiday music." The production has proven particularly successful in building community engagement and developing new theater audiences while maintaining strong appeal for longtime patrons.The Holiday Songbook is now available for licensing. Theaters interested in bringing this production to their stage should contact Thirty Saints Productions at info@thirtysaintsproductions.com.Coming soon! Additional editions of The Songbook Series, including Broadway In Love, The Women Who Wrote The Songs, and Yankee Doodle Boy, are in development for future licensing later in 2025.

The Holiday Songbook Trailer

