Data-Driven Norwegian App Launches to Bridge Clinical Gap for Fibromyalgia

Helfi, a health-tech innovator, today launches its clinically vetted digital health tool in the UK, US, and Canada.

Simple trackers don't work; they just create noise. The breakthrough is finding the patterns. Helfi builds a clear data-bridge between patient and clinician.” — Elsa Braadland

NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinicians and patients currently struggle with a "systemic void," relying on patient memory and inefficient "pen and paper" logs to manage the complex condition. This leads to diagnostic uncertainty and sub-optimal treatment.Helfi provides a solution by transforming subjective feelings into an objective, longitudinal dataset. Patients log key metrics (sleep, stress, activity, pain) in under two minutes, and the app's insight engine identifies statistically relevant correlations."Simple trackers don't work; they just create noise. The breakthrough is finding the patterns," said Elsa Braadland, CEO of Helfi. "Helfi builds a clear data-bridge between patient and clinician. The patient can now walk into their GP's office with a professional report showing, for example, 'My pain flares are 80% more likely on days after my sleep quality drops below 50%.' This changes the entire conversation."Developed in Norway and built on Scandinavian principles of data security and user trust, Helfi was co-designed with a team of pain specialists, rheumatologists, and psychologists. It provides a superior tool for the "Patient-Detective"—the millions of patients already trying to find answers online.Helfi is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About HelfiHelfi is a Norwegian health-tech company dedicated to creating digital mastery tools for patients with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patient and clinician with superior, data-driven insight. Learn more at https://www.helfi.no/en

