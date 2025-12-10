Norwegian Health-Tech Launches to Target Fibromyalgia, a $700B+ Productivity Crisis

Our founder Hanne skiing over the Norwegian mountains. A mockup of the app interface, easily track your mood and energy. A photo of the Helfi team on their office desk

Helfi announces its international launch of a digital app targeting one of the largest & most overlooked drivers of economic and healthcare costs: chronic pain.

This is not just a personal health issue; it's a societal and economic crisis. The healthcare system is overburdened. Our goal with Helfi is to reduce disability rates by giving patients control.” — Elsa Braadland

NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fibromyalgia, a condition affecting millions, is a leading cause of disability. It contributes to a "systemic void" in healthcare, where "crushing access issues" and long wait times lead to poor outcomes. The economic impact is staggering, with chronic pain costing the US alone an estimated $722.8 billion annually in medical bills and lost productivity.Helfi is a clinically vetted digital tool designed to bridge this void. It empowers patients to manage their condition, providing a path to improved function and a stated goal of helping users stay in work."This is not just a personal health issue; it's a societal and economic crisis," said Elsa Braadland, CEO of Helfi. "The healthcare system is overburdened. Helfi provides a scalable, data-driven tool that empowers the patient, makes the clinician's job more efficient, and gives employers a tool to support their staff. Our goal is to reduce disability rates by giving patients control."Developed in Norway, Helfi moves beyond simple tracking. It uses an insight engine, co-developed with pain specialists, to find correlations between lifestyle factors (sleep, stress, activity) and pain flare-ups. This provides both the patient and their GP with objective data to inform treatment plans.Helfi is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About HelfiHelfi is a Norwegian health-tech company dedicated to creating digital mastery tools for patients with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patient and clinician with superior, data-driven insight. Learn more at https://www.helfi.no/en

