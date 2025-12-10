Norwegian Patient-Founded App Launches Internationally to Empower the ‘Patient-Detective’

A mockup of the app interface, easily track your mood and energy. A photo of the Helfi team on their office desk Our founder Hanne skiing over the Norwegian mountains.

Helfi announces its international launch in the UK, US, and Canada. The app provides a "map and compass" for the millions living with fibromyalgia.

Helfi was born from our founder's own frustrating diagnosis. We built the clinically vetted app she was missing to finally get control.” — Elsa Braadland

UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fibromyalgia is a complex "invisible illness" that often leaves patients feeling dismissed by a medical system that struggles with long wait times and "medically unexplained symptoms."In response, many patients have become "Patient-Detectives," using forums and notebooks to find patterns. Helfi was built to replace these inefficient tools. Founded by a patient who experienced this frustration firsthand, the app is designed to translate the body's chaotic signals into clear, actionable insights."Helfi was born from our founder's own frustrating diagnosis," said Elsa Braadland, CEO of Helfi. "She was living in a chaos of unpredictable pain and realised traditional 'pen and paper' diaries gave her notes, but no real answers. We built the clinically vetted tool she was missing to finally get control."Helfi functions as a digital partner, enabling simple daily logging of sleep, stress, activity, and pain. Its insight engine then identifies personal correlations—such as how a stressful workday impacts pain levels two days later—that are impossible to see manually.This "Norwegian-developed" tool is built with Scandinavian principles of trust and security. Unlike generic trackers, it is specifically designed for fibromyalgia in collaboration with pain specialists, physicians, and psychologists.Helfi is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About HelfiHelfi is a Norwegian health-tech company dedicated to creating digital mastery tools for patients with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patient and clinician with superior, data-driven insight. Learn more at https://www.helfi.no/en

