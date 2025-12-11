Kingdom Plumbing Launches New Website

Kingdom Plumbing, a trusted leader in plumbing services throughout Las Vegas, has officially launched its newly redesigned website and refreshed branding.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom Plumbing , a trusted leader in residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Las Vegas, has officially launched its newly redesigned website and refreshed branding. The update reflects the company’s continued growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to providing exceptional plumbing services across the Las Vegas Valley.The new site – now live at kingdomplumbing.com – offers a cleaner layout, enhanced navigation, and a more user-friendly experience. Visitors can easily explore services such as water heater installation, trenchless sewer repair, emergency plumbing, leak detection, and whole-home re-piping. Designed with modern homeowners and contractors in mind, the site features streamlined service pages, improved mobile performance, and options for easily scheduling fast, reliable plumbing support.“Our goal was to build a website that reflects the high-quality service and attention to detail we bring to every plumbing job,” said Nick Hendrix, General Manager of Kingdom Plumbing. “Las Vegas homeowners deserve fast, dependable plumbing solutions, and our new site makes it easier than ever to get the help they need.”The updated branding introduces a more contemporary look while staying true to Kingdom Plumbing’s reputation for honesty, craftsmanship, and customer care. The refreshed visual identity supports the company’s mission to remain the go-to plumbing provider for homes and businesses across Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and the surrounding communities.The website is optimized for local search visibility, helping more Las Vegas residents discover trusted plumbing services when they need them most. Improved performance, ADA-friendly design elements, and faster load times also contribute to a better customer experience.Kingdom Plumbing invites customers, partners, and the greater Las Vegas community to explore the new site and discover its full range of professional plumbing solutions.About Kingdom PlumbingKingdom Plumbing is a Las Vegas–based plumbing company specializing in residential and commercial plumbing repairs, installations, and upgrades. With decades of combined experience, the Kingdom Plumbing team is known for expert workmanship, fair pricing, fast response times, and a customer-first approach. From emergency repairs to large-scale remodels, Kingdom Plumbing delivers reliable, long-lasting plumbing solutions across the Las Vegas Valley.

