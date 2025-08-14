Kingdom & Co. Launches New Website

Kingdom and Co.'s Website - A Central Hub for Projects, Podcasts, Client Stories, and Custom Home Inquiries

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co. , the award-winning design-build firm known for bringing elevated, intentional spaces to life, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new website: www.kingdomandco.com The newly designed site serves as a dynamic, centralized destination where visitors can experience the full range of Kingdom & Co.’s work—from commercial builds and custom homes to high-end remodels and casitas/additions. Each project category is thoughtfully organized, offering a curated look into the craftsmanship, creativity, and detail that define the firm’s reputation.The website also introduces a streamlined way to listen to every podcast episode in one place, giving clients and fans direct access to behind-the-scenes conversations, industry insights, and in-depth discussions with Founder Brian Horner and special guests.For those seeking more information about how Kingdom & Co. works, the Kingdom Process—the firm’s signature approach to designing and building with clarity and precision—is clearly outlined. Visitors can also hear directly from past clients through authentic video testimonials, now available on the site. “We wanted a digital space that reflects not only the quality of our builds but also the depth of the experience we offer,” said Brian Horner, Founder of Kingdom & Co. “This site is an extension of our brand—it’s transparent, inspiring, and designed to help clients confidently take the next step.”Kingdom & Co. is also proud to showcase its Custom Home Division, now taking on new clients. With several custom homes currently in development, the site offers a first look into complete builds and the kind of personal attention clients can expect from the design-build experience.Explore the new site today at www.kingdomandco.com to browse the portfolio, subscribe to the podcast, learn about the Kingdom Process, and begin your own journey with one of Las Vegas’ premier design-build firms.About Kingdom & Co.Founded in Las Vegas, Kingdom & Co. is a full-service design-build firm specializing in custom homes, renovations, commercial spaces, and architectural additions. Built on trust, craftsmanship, and vision, the company is known for transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary, one space at a time.

